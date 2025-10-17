Scottish Highlands crash: Busy NC500 road closed in both directions after crash
An NC500 road is closed in both directions after a crash.
Emergency services were called to a crash on the A832 between Achnasheen and Gorstan after a crash that was reported at around 11.55am on Friday.
The A832 remains closed.
It is currently unknown how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
It is also not known if there have been any serious injuries.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for more information.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
They are also being told to expect delays.
Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
A police spokesperson said: “The A832 is closed in both directions between Achnasheen and Gorstan in Ross-shire following a crash that was reported around 11.55am on Friday, October 17.
“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.