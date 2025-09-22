Locals have called the plans ‘wholly inadequate’ for their community.

An electricity upgrade on the North Coast 500 route in the Highlands could leave drivers facing an 80-mile road diversion.

SSEN Transmission plans to bring a renewable energy cable from the Western Isles ashore at Dundonnell.

However, part of the project will involve closing a three-mile stretch of the A832 which locals say would be ‘unworkable’.

SSEN Transmission have said they are at the stage of finalising project plans and submitting the required planning applications to relevant planning authorities.

The project, which will see renewable power generated in the Western Isles fed into the National Grid, involves running a cable underground between Dundonnell and Beauly.

As of Monday, a survey opposing the plans has received over 700 signatures. | Google

Part of the work will involve closing the A832 for 14 hours every day between 7am and 9pm.

This will happen in two blocks from 27 October to mid-December and then again from January to March 2026.

SSEN has proposed three daily periods of "amnesty" on the road during that time, from 8am to 8.45am, 12:30pm to 1.30pm and 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

Petition organised by locals says plans ‘wholly inadequate’ for community

A petition was organised at the beginning of September to oppose the “unworkable” daytime closure of the A832.

Petition organiser Lisa Stewart wrote: “This is unworkable and wholly inadequate for residents, businesses, carers, school runs, deliveries and visitors.

“We support essential works, but we need access that keeps daily life functioning.”

As of Monday, the survey has received over 700 signatures.

It adds that they are calling on SSEN Transmission and Highland Council to adopt a “more workable solution” which includes keeping one lane open at all times with traffic lights to manage flow. Alternatively, they’ve asked for them to provide longer and more frequent access windows or to schedule road closure with access windows overnight instead of during the day, keeping one lane open throughout the day.

In the latest update from SSEN Transmission, a spokesperson said: “We fully acknowledge that the associated diversion route will have a significant impact on local communities and road users.

“We are therefore committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to mitigate this impact wherever possible.

“While it is apparent that road closures will be required at points to carry out these works safely, we are actively exploring all feasible alternatives to reduce disruption.

“We are actively engaging with local amenities and transport providers, delivery companies, health and social care teams along with emergency services to ensure that disruption is kept to an absolute minimum.

“This includes coordination with healthcare providers, emergency response teams, and other essential services to maintain access and continuity throughout the enabling works. Their input is vital in shaping our traffic management plans and ensuring that measures are in place to support urgent and routine access needs.