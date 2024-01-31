Damage to the ScotRail train in the Broughty Ferry incident. (Photo by RAIB)

Rail network controllers could not be reached to take emergency action before a train crashed into a fallen tree at 84mph, according to claims in an internal memo by a rail union seen by The Scotsman.

A ScotRail driver was injured and their train cab severely damaged in the incident near Broughty Ferry during Storm Gerrit last month that has triggered two industry investigations. The latest claims come as two more trains hit fallen trees on Sunday, with one near Oban involving passengers being evacuated from a damaged carriage. A Wick to Inverness train struck a tree near Conon Bridge in the second incident.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport

Meantime, Network Rail is to significantly step up its lineside tree felling programme in an attempt to reduce the risk of storms bringing more down across lines. It is also encouraging adjacent landowners to remove trees prone to falling onto the railway.

In the Broughty Ferry incident on December 27, the owner of a tree that fell onto the Dundee-Aberdeen line is reported to have raised the alarm before the crash, which involved a 40-year-old former InterCity 125 “High Speed Train” (HST), similar to the one in the fatal Carmont crash near Stonehaven in 2020.

However, train drivers’ union Aslef has claimed there was a delay in the information being passed on to Network Rail controllers.

In the memo circulated to its members, Scotland district organiser Kevin Lindsay wrote: “The person whose tree fell from their garden did phone Network Rail’s national helpline number 20 minutes before the crash. The call lasted three minutes.

"The helpline is outsourced. It's alleged that the national helpline took ten minutes before they attempted to contact the Scottish joint control.

“They allegedly phoned Network Rail joint control in Scotland several times, but as they were all busy, the call went unanswered. These calls were 17 minutes before the HST hit the tree.

“Network Rail had no procedure in place to deal with incidents like this. So the information was not passed on.”

Mr Lindsay said the infrastructure body, which is responsible for tracks and signals, had now instructed the national helpline to use an emergency number for contacting regional control centres for all line obstructions, “which means there can't be a repeat of this incident”.

He said he was told by Network Rail last week the Scotland joint control centre was fully staffed and it had instigated the “gold command procedure”, which added extra resources. He said: “But even that was not enough”.

The union official said it was unusual for either Network Rail or the UK Department for Transport’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) to investigate such incidents.

He said: "This matter will be fully investigated and Aslef will also be raising out concerns with ScotRail and Network Rail over this matter.”

The RAIB said its investigation would include how information received from the public about railway safety is handled, and the crashworthiness of the train.

A Scottish Government-led group is considering the suitability of the trains, which are due to be phased out in 2030, in the wake of the Carmont crash. In that incident, the driver was among three people who died after the train derailed and hit a bridge parapet after debris was washed onto the track from a wrongly-built drain during very heavy rainfall.

Glasgow Scottish Labour MSP Paul Sweeney said: “I was first alerted to the collision through an Aslef Scotland member keen to highlight just how fragile the InterCity 125 locomotive cab is relative to modern production standards.

"The train – bound for Glasgow – experienced significant damage and it is clear that the fibreglass cabin shell is no longer fit for purpose. It is welcomed that the RAIB and Network Rail are set to investigate the crash. While the unreinforced fibreglass cabin structure of the train endangered the driver, the failure that day also lies with Network Rail’s national helpline.

"Despite the alarm being raised about a fallen tree 20 minutes before the collision, the information failed to get through to the right people. This accident could have been prevented and I hope this investigation will lead to a more responsive and efficient method of reporting potential issues on the railway.”

Among the latest incidents, a ScotRail train hit branches near Oban on Sunday. Rhys, an off-duty railway worker, who tweeted a picture of a shattered carriage window, said: “Passenger excavation done swiftly with train crew, no injuries that I know of, but a horrid experience.”

Network Rail declined to comment on the Aslef claims because the investigations were underway.

Its spokesperson said: “Safety is our top priority and we are working with RAIB to provide all available information to support the investigation. In addition, we’re leading a separate industry review of the incident with partners from across Scotland’s Railway.

“We’re grateful to members of the public who report potential issues on the railway and would continue to encourage anyone who spots a safety concern to contact our 24-hour helpline on 0345 711 4141.”

Network Rail is to significantly increase its clearance of lineside trees from April to reduce collision risks, while helicopter surveys will help identify those trees in danger of falling. It is thought spending could increase to as much as £90 million-£100m over the next five years, although this has not been confirmed. That compares to some £35m in 2019-24.

The move is believed to be aimed at increasing Network Rail’s compliance with vegetation standards from under 40 per cent to 70-80 per cent, with no vegetation within some 5-6m of tracks.

It said the work would be targeted on “route criticality” and their risk profiles, such as hazardous trees, overhead line equipment and leaf fall.