Number of services halted at short notice doubles

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail passengers have endured unexpected additional disruption because of an increasing number of late-notice cancellations despite trains already being reduced by one quarter by a pay dispute.

Some 60 services were halted or truncated on Friday due to shortages of train crew compared to about 20 on Thursday and some 30 on Wednesday, when the train operator introduced an indefinite “temporary timetable” that featured 600 fewer daily trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services are also scheduled to be reduced by up to half on Sundays.

The additional cancellations came despite ScotRail saying the new timetable would increase reliability for passengers after some drivers stopped volunteering for overtime following the rejection of a 9.3 per cent, three-year pay offer.

They included between Edinburgh and Dundee, Fife, Dunblane, North Berwick and Tweedbank in the Borders, and between Glasgow and Gourock and Oban.

ScotRail services from Glasgow Queen Street were among short-notice cancellations. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman) | John Devlin

The Scottish Government-owned train operator said on Friday that it “can take a few days for the temporary timetable to bed in”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Edinburgh-based former transport consultant Robert Drysdale posted on X/Twitter: “The 'temporary' timetable was supposed to give passengers more certainty and confidence. You've halved the frequency on Borders Railway but are even cancelling some of the remaining trains! Many cancellations on other lines too.”

The reductions could hit fans heading to major events this weekend, such as the TRNSMT music festival on Glasgow Green, although under 22s may opt to travel free by bus or coach instead, with Citylink running dedicated services from across Scotland.

ScotRail advised: “Customers travelling to TRNSMT should consider travel options home after the event has finished.”

A record 250,000 golf fans are expected for The Open at Royal Troon next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said: “Everyone involved is working hard to ensure a good service for The Open and ScotRail expects to publish more details in coming days.” “As ScotRail have said, this is an evolving timetable that they will continue to keep under review as they seek to deliver reliability and adaptability for passengers across all travel, including events, where practicable.”

“While train planning and staff rotas are operational matters for ScotRail, we fully expect any timetable to give the best reliability and availability for passengers and that changes are communicated well in advance to enable effective journey planning.”

The RMT, ScotRail’s largest union, whose thousands of members include train crew and station staff, is to hold a strike ballot. Aslef, which represents most of ScotRail’s 1,300 drivers, will decide next week whether to follow suit. Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Alex Rowley said “ScotRail seems to be in complete disarray but the SNP hasn’t lifted a finger to fix this mess. “Services have been cut to the bone and passengers can’t even rely on remaining trains running – it is a shambles and it could cause chaos at upcoming events like TRNSMT and The Open.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “These unplanned cancellations have only compounded the misery for ScotRail passengers this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With TRSNMT taking place this weekend and The Open starting next week in Troon, the potential damage ongoing cancellations will do to Scotland’s economy is plain for all to see.”