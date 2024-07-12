Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is topping the bill along with Scottish rockers Garbage.

The Met Office has forecast good weather for most of the three-day music festival on Glasgow Green.

The festival opens on Friday with Sugababes and Example on the bill.

Saturday is due to be overcast, with acts including Gerry Cinnamon, The Vaccines and Natasha Bedingfield topping the line up.

Sunday’s weather forecast is sunny and the festival will be competing for attention from the Euros final.

Headliner Calvin Harris and electronic music legend Alison Goldfrapp are on the line up.

Here are some of the best pictures so far.

1 . TRNSMT Festival 2024 Liam Gallagher arrives at Glasgow Airport ahead of his headline spot at TRNSMT 2024. Photo: John Devlin Photo Sales

2 . TRNSMT Festival 2024 Picture This performs at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green Photo: Michael Boyd Photo Sales

3 . TRNSMT Festival 2024 Crowds at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Photo: Michael Boyd Photo Sales