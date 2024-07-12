Festival goers arrive at TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow GreenFestival goers arrive at TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green
Festival goers arrive at TRNSMT Festival 2024 at Glasgow Green

11 of the best pictures as TRNSMT 2024 takes place in Glasgow

By Amy Watson
Published 12th Jul 2024, 17:11 GMT
Thousands of music fans have descended on Glasgow Green for the TRNSMT Festival 2024

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher is topping the bill along with Scottish rockers Garbage.

The Met Office has forecast good weather for most of the three-day music festival on Glasgow Green.

The festival opens on Friday with Sugababes and Example on the bill.

Saturday is due to be overcast, with acts including Gerry Cinnamon, The Vaccines and Natasha Bedingfield topping the line up.

Sunday’s weather forecast is sunny and the festival will be competing for attention from the Euros final.

Headliner Calvin Harris and electronic music legend Alison Goldfrapp are on the line up.

Here are some of the best pictures so far.

Liam Gallagher arrives at Glasgow Airport ahead of his headline spot at TRNSMT 2024.

1. TRNSMT Festival 2024

Liam Gallagher arrives at Glasgow Airport ahead of his headline spot at TRNSMT 2024. Photo: John Devlin

Photo Sales
Picture This performs at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green

2. TRNSMT Festival 2024

Picture This performs at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
Crowds at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow.

3. TRNSMT Festival 2024

Crowds at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green in Glasgow. Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
Crowds storm through the gates as the gates open at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green

4. TRNSMT Festival 2024

Crowds storm through the gates as the gates open at the Transmt Festival at Glasgow Green Photo: Michael Boyd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Liam GallagherGlasgow GreenOasis
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice