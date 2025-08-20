Passengers are reporting problems buying tickets

ScotRail’s ticket and payment systems have been hit by a “network outage”.

IT issues are affecting passengers on the country’s busiest train stations, including Glasgow Central, Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverley.

ScotRail said its internet service provider is experiencing a “network outage” at a “small number of locations” across the country.

Passengers are reporting problems buying tickets on the ScotRail app as well as station machines.

A warning on the app for trains between Glasgow and Edinburgh also states: “Customer information screens and live departure boards may be showing inaccurately at ScotRail stations.”

Alan Manclark, ScotRail’s head of IT, said: “We’re aware of an issue being experienced by our internet service provider, which is affecting connectivity at a small number of locations across the country, including Edinburgh Waverley, Glasgow Central, and Glasgow Queen Street.