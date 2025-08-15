Disruption and delays are expected until 3pm

Trains between Edinburgh and Glasgow and Inverness are delayed after lightning strikes on Thursday evening damaged the signalling system.

Network Rail said lightning strikes in the north of Scotland struck and damaged signalling equipment on the Highland Main Line.

A fault to the system in the Pitlochry area is disrupting services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh Waverly to Inverness.

Network rail said that while trains are still running, delays are expected.

The ScotRail website said trains may be delayed by up to 50 minutes with disruption expected until around 3pm.

Network rail said signalling teams are working to repair the damage and is working with train operators to restore services as normal.