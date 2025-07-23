ScotRail announce late night trains during Edinburgh festival season - here are all the extra services
ScotRail have announced a raft of extra late night trains on key routes to and from the capital city during the festival season.
The train operator will run additional late trains for festivalgoers from August 1 to 25, including between Edinburgh Waverley and Glasgow Queen Street, Glenrothes with Thornton, Dundee, and North Berwick.
Late-night services will run every night from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High, with extra services on Fridays to Dundee, Glenrothes with Thornton and Queen Street via Bathgate and Airdrie.
Additional trains will also run after midnight from North Berwick to Waverley between Friday August 1 to Sunday August 10, for revellers enjoying Fringe by the Sea.
Mark Ilderton, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “We’re proud to play our part in helping people experience the buzz of Edinburgh during festivals season.
“With longer trains and more late-night services on key routes, we’re doing everything we can to make it easier for customers to enjoy all the capital has to offer, from the first show of the day to the last act of the night.”
Here’s a list of all the extra services on offer:
Everyday between August 1-25
- 12.03 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
- 12.33 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
Fridays between August 1-22
- 11.30 pm Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
- 11.56 pm Edinburgh to Dundee
- 11.59 pm Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton
- 12.03 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
- 12.12 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level (will show as Saturday on the ScotRail app)
- 12.33 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
Saturdays between August 2-23
- 11.30 pm Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
- 12.03 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
- 12.12 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street Low Level (will show as Saturday on the ScotRail app)
- 12.33 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
Sundays between August 3-24
- 11.24 pm Edinburgh to North Berwick
- 12.03 am Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
- 12.33 amEdinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street High Level
Friday August 1 until Saturday August 9
- 12:01 am North Berwick to Edinburgh
Sunday August 3 and Sunday August 10
- 11.24 pm Edinburgh to North Berwick
Extra carriages are also being added during the period for passengers on routes between Edinburgh Waverley and Stirling, Dunblane, Dundee, Leven, Perth, Glenrothes with Thornton, Cowdenbeath, Bathgate, Glasgow Central via Shotts, and the Borders.
ScotRail is urging passengers to plan their journey and book tickets in advance.
