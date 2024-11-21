The Office for Rail and Road has today revealed the most and least used railway stations in Scotland, based on the number of ‘entries and exits’ between April 2023 and March 2024.

It was part of Britain-wide statistics that found London Liverpool Street Station had retained its title as Great Britain's most used railway station in 2023-24, with 94.5 million journeys starting or ending there.

Outwith London, Glasgow Central Station was the third busiest station in Britain, with 25 million journeys, behind only Birmingham New Street and Manchester Piccadilly.

At the other end of the scale, many stations in Scotland only attracted a few hundred passengers.

Here are the 10 busiest.

1 . Glasgow Central Station The busiest train station in Scotland by quite some distance - and the third busiest in Britain outside London - is Glasgow Central Station. It was opened by the Caledonian Railway on August 1, 1879, and is the northern terminus of the West Coast Main Line. A hefty 25 million journeys started or ended her between April 2023 and March 2024. | Google Maps

2 . Edinburgh Waverley Station Runner-up spot, with 21.3 million journeys a year, is Edinburgh Waverley located on Princes Street, in the heart of Scotland's Capital. The station was built in 1847 by Edinburgh and Glasgow Railway. | Google Maps

3 . Glasgow Queen Street Station Its back to Scotland's biggest city for the third busiest spot to catch a train - 14.5 million passengers came in and out of Glasgow Queen Street Station over the year. Originally opened in 1842 as Dundas Street Station, it was given a £120 million revamp in the late 2010s. | Google Maps