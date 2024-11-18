First class ScotRail tickets 'should be scrapped' to free up seats for other passengers

The Scottish Greens are calling for first-class seats to be scrapped on ScotRail trains.

There are calls for first-class train carriages to be scrapped after new figures reveal only two per cent of seats were used in the last year.

In 2023/24, just 39,000 first-class tickets were bought on ScotRail services - however, this is just a tiny fraction of the two million seats that were available.

The figures were even lower in the previous two years. In 2021/22 just one per cent of first-class seats were used across all lines in Scotland, and only 1.73 per cent in 2022/23.

Now the Scottish Greens say first-class seats should be scrapped completely - as passengers in standard class are often left with standing room only while first-class sections remain largely empty.

Mark Ruskell MSP, the Scottish Greens’ transport spokesman, said: “Our railways should be for all of us.

“Every journey on a ScotRail service should be a first class experience, it shouldn’t be determined by your ability to pay extra.

“We’ve all been in the situation where we struggle to find seats or are forced to stand in cramped carriages, only for first class to be almost completely empty.

“That’s such a waste. It’s not good for anyone.”

In recent years companies south of the border, including London Northwestern Railway, Southeastern Rail and Greater Anglia, have all phased out first-class seating.

The Scottish Greens say ScotRail should follow suit and immediately declassify first-class seating until these carriages can be completely replaced by standard-class seating only.

ScotRail’s first-class service generates around £8 million each year, which the train operator says is reinvested back into the rail service.

A number of ScotRail first-class carriages have already been declassified, including:

Dunblane to Edinburgh Waverley

Alloa to Glasgow Queen Street

Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Central via Shotts

Fife services

Borders rail services

If a train is particularly busy, ScotRail staff can also temporarily declassify first-class seats to free-up space.

Mr Ruskell added: “Rail companies across the UK are reducing first class services.

“It is time for ScotRail to do the same.

“If we are to have a rail renaissance in Scotland we need low cost, reliable and accessible rail.

“By removing so-called first class carriages we can increase capacity while building a fairer, better and more inclusive rail network that works for passengers, staff and the planet.”

Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell

This comes after on-peak rail fares were reintroduced on ScotRail services in September.

A standard single ticket between Edinburgh and Glasgow costs £16, but jumps up to £20.80 for first-class on the few services which offer a first-class option.

However the prices jump even higher once trains travel north of the central belt.

A ticket between Edinburgh and Aberdeen is £46.80, but can be as high as £83.40 for a first-class seat.

Between Edinburgh and Inverness, first-class tickets see the ticket price jump from £57 to £71, and from £37.90 to £58.10 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

On an Inter7City ScotRail train, there are just 32 first-class leather reclining seats available, and all seats have a table, a curtain and individual plug sockets and USB ports. There is also free hospitality available on some services.

On the more basic class 170 trains, there are either 16 or 18 first-class seats which recline, and each seat has a table, a table light and an individual plug socket.

Meanwhile the first-class service on eXpress services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Falkirk High, there are 20 seats which are larger than standard seats and all have a table and individual plug sockets.

There is also a dedicated first-class lounge with toilet and shower facilities at Aberdeen Railway Station.

However ScotRail insists it has no plans to remove first-class fares.

