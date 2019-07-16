Scotland's ‘most remote restaurant’ hit by closure of key Highland rail route

Scotland's "most remote restaurant" which is accessible only by train or 20-mile walk is to be sealed off to the majority of its customers when the rail line that brings in most of its trade closes for repairs.

Corrour Station House near Fort William is set to be affected by the works on the stretch of West Highland Line between Spean Bridge and Crianlarich, which is due to close from October 5 to 14.

Businesses in the area have complained about the timing of the works, which are due to take place when the area is still busy with tourists.

Rail replacement buses will cover the route during the closure but Corrour and Rannoch stations will have no alternative services given their remote location.

Around 95 per cent of customers arrive at Corrour by train, it is understood, with concerns about the impact on closure on the business, which stays open for the tourist season until November 4.

A wedding booked for Corrour Station House has already been moved into September so that guests can get to the venue.

The works will also affect Caledonian Sleeper services with customers who have already booked tickets on the route to be contacted shortly with an update on rail replacement services.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re carrying out vital works at several points on the West Highland Line during this time.

“We’ll be refurbishing the Auch Viaduct which will involve lifting the rail track so we can replace the wooden deck underneath. The metalwork on the structure will also be repaired and repainted.

“Elsewhere, we’ll be lifting track to replace drainage culverts under the line.

“As these are very complex pieces of work it is unfortunately not possible to complete them without closing the line for a short time.

“We understand the inconvenience engineering works can cause to some customers and always try to deliver significant projects like these outwith the peak tourist seasons.”