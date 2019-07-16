James Bond returns to the Highlands as filming gets underway for new 007 movie

Have your say

Filming of the new James Bond movie is underway in the Highlands.

Temporary accommodation has been set up for the crew in Aviemore in the Cairngorms.

The new film, which has the working title Bond 25, stars Daniel Craig as 007, Ana de Armas and Oscar-winner Rami Malek.

While not commenting specifically on the Bond movie, Highland Council's film office said it had assisted a number of productions every year.

A spokeswoman told the BBC "As well as providing an immediate benefit during filming, many of these productions and, most notably, successful movies or well-known TV series also provide a showcase for the area that brings further tourism benefits."

It is not the first time that Bond has sought out the perfect filming location in the Highlands.

Key scenes for the 2012 hit Skyfall were shot in Glen Coe and Glen Etive.

In 1999's, scenes for The World is Not Enough were shot at Eilean Donan Castle.

The Highlands also appeared in the 1963 Sean Connery classic From Russia With Love when Loch Craignish, near Crinan, Argyll, doubled as Turkey for a speedboat chase.