Ryanair flight forced to abort landing attempts at Scottish airport in extreme Storm Eowyn winds

The Ryanair flight was due to return to its original destination after having to abort landing at Edinburgh Airport

A Ryanair flight was forced to abort its landing at Edinburgh Airport after several attempts and return to London as crew battled extreme winds driven by Storm Eowyn.

Flight RUK94JV from Stansted Airport was unable to land in Edinburgh on Friday morning and, after circling the Scottish Borders, returned to the London airport - two hours and 44 minutes after taking off.

The Ryanair flight was unable to land at Edinburgh Airport | Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

The Ryanair flight left London at 8.46am. Crew made at least one attempt to land around 9.45am. However, the flight was subsequently diverted and later landed back at London Stansted.

Online systems initially showed the flight was diverting to Cologne, Germany.

It became the most watched flight on Flightradar24 at one point, with almost 15,000 people watched the aircraft attempt to land at Edinburgh Airport.

Earlier, Ryanair flight RYR7RL from Weeze in Germany, was scheduled to land at Edinburgh Airport, but high winds forced the flight to return to its original departure point.

The flight had been due to land at Edinburgh at 7.35am, but touched down back in Weeze at 9.27am instead.

Passengers onboard Ryanair flight FR338 from Luton to Dublin endured a similar experience.

The plane took off from the Bedfordshire airport at 9.33am, and was scheduled to land back there at 12.24pm after reaching the Irish capital, but being unable to touch down.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: “A small number of flights to/from the UK today are experiencing disruptions due to Storm Eowyn.

“We are advising passengers who have been affected by the storm to check their Ryanair app for the latest updates on their flight. Ryanair sincerely apologises to all passengers affected by these storm-related disruptions, which are entirely beyond our control and have impacted all airlines operating to/from the UK.”

On Friday, about 20 per cent of all flights scheduled to operate to or from airports in the UK or Ireland have been cancelled, according to Aviation analytics company Cirium.

A total of 1,124 flights have been cancelled across the UK, with Edinburgh, Glasgow, Heathrow and Dublin airports the worst affected, according to the company.

All flights at Edinburgh Airport have been cancelled due to Met Office issued a red weather warning. Picture: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

Dublin was the worst affected airport in terms of cancellations, with 120 departures and 110 arrivals.

That was followed by Edinburgh (85 departures, 80 arrivals), Heathrow (51 departures, 62 arrivals) and Glasgow (44 departures, 43 arrivals).