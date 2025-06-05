The road was shut after a lorry collided with a bridge on the M8.

A road over the M8 and close to Glasgow Airport has been shut indefinitely after a lorry hit a bridge.

The vehicle collided with the bridge close to junction 27 over the motorway about 2.50pm on Wednesday.

Arkleston Road in Renfrew was subsequently closed, with Police Scotland confirming the route will remain shut for the foreseeable future.

Lanes at junction 27 heading towards the airport were closed immediately after the incident, but have since reopened.

The public has been asked to come forward with more information about the incident.

Police Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. I would appeal to motorists with dash cam footage to come forward.