Road shut for 'foreseeable future' over M8 and close to Glasgow Airport after lorry hits bridge
A road over the M8 and close to Glasgow Airport has been shut indefinitely after a lorry hit a bridge.
The vehicle collided with the bridge close to junction 27 over the motorway about 2.50pm on Wednesday.
Arkleston Road in Renfrew was subsequently closed, with Police Scotland confirming the route will remain shut for the foreseeable future.
Lanes at junction 27 heading towards the airport were closed immediately after the incident, but have since reopened.
The public has been asked to come forward with more information about the incident.
Police Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. I would appeal to motorists with dash cam footage to come forward.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2011 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.