Road shut for 'foreseeable future' over M8 and close to Glasgow Airport after lorry hits bridge

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 5th Jun 2025, 08:30 BST
The road was shut after a lorry collided with a bridge on the M8.

A road over the M8 and close to Glasgow Airport has been shut indefinitely after a lorry hit a bridge.

The vehicle collided with the bridge close to junction 27 over the motorway about 2.50pm on Wednesday.

The road will be closed for the foreseeable futureThe road will be closed for the foreseeable future
The road will be closed for the foreseeable future | Adobe

Arkleston Road in Renfrew was subsequently closed, with Police Scotland confirming the route will remain shut for the foreseeable future.

Lanes at junction 27 heading towards the airport were closed immediately after the incident, but have since reopened.

The public has been asked to come forward with more information about the incident.

Police Sergeant Adnan Alam, from the Road Policing Unit said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. I would appeal to motorists with dash cam footage to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2011 on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.”

