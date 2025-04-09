Transport chief calls for extra services and more reliable timetable

A "pathetic" lack of trains, unreliable services and overcrowded key stations are hampering the world-renowned West Highland lines despite their booming passenger numbers, a transport chief has complained.

The routes from Glasgow to Oban and Mallaig carried more than 600,000 people in 2023/24 - topping pre-pandemic levels - and have repeatedly topped polls for the best railway journey in the world, along with being a magnet for Harry Potter fans as the route of the Hogwarts Express.

A ScotRail train on one of the West Highland lines | Norman McNab

Their popularity underlined the need for ScotRail to run more frequent and dependable trains, according to Frank Roach, partnership manager at the Highlands and Islands Transport Partnership (Hitrans) co-ordinating body.

He told the Friends of the West Highland Lines’ annual general meeting in Helensburgh: "Fort William having only three trains a day, six days a week is pathetic. It really is something that needs investigating.

"You cannot travel from Fort William and arrive in Glasgow until 11.30am. Glasgow is the largest centre where people need to travel to for medical, personal, business and educational reasons. It is a weakness of the route that you cannot get in before 11.30.

"Mallaig having only three trains a day Monday to Saturday means it has the worst service of any line across the whole of the UK. Oban is a lot better thanks to the doubling of frequencies that we managed to achieve in 2014.”

Mr Roach said the lack of services meant cancellations had a disproportionately heavy impact and claimed that staffing problems had been a major cause.

He said: "Every year, one of the rural Highland train crew depots seems to have problems, such as with staff shortages and illness.

NOT FOR COMMERCIAL USE. MUST CREDIT FOR EDITORIAL USE. NOT TO BE SHARED OR SYNDICATED | Norman McNab

"Oban two to three years ago had quite a lot of cancellations. Mallaig has had them in the past and Wick [on the Far North Line from Inverness] has been pretty dreadful recently.”

Mr Roach said trains had been replaced by buses on the Mallaig line one day last week due to a shortage of train crew.

He said: "There is a weakness in operating the rural depots - that's finding enough people to cover. Cancellations in this part of the world are really significant when you've only got three trains a day.”

The Hitrans official said improvements were urgently needed because of rapid passenger growth since the pandemic, with a 20 per cent increase in Oban in 2023/24 to 220,000 compared to the previous year. Fort William’s total was up 34 per cent to 195,000 and Mallaig’s by 38 per cent to 99,000.

The figures do not include a further 220,000 people who travelled on the Jacobite steam train between Fort William and Mallaig.

Mr Roach said all three stations were “very overcrowded”, with Fort William’s “not fit for purpose”.

He said: "Oban station building is woefully undersized, and, talk about lacking a gateway feature, when you arrive, it really is most unimpressive compared to what was Oban's very fine Wild West fort design station in the past.

"The current station building is really not up to 220,000 passengers [a year].”

However, Mr Roach said plans for a marked route between the station and the CalMac ferry terminal were being developed so passengers went the right way.

Doug Carmichael, of the Friends of the West Highland Lines, said: “All Frank Roach's points are very valid. No matter the cost, crewing of West Highland trains is vital and additional emphasis needs to be put on attracting new blood.

***NOT AVAILABLE FOR COMMERCIAL USE*** ***MUST CREDIT FOR EDITORIAL USE*** ***NOT TO BE SHARED OR SYNDICATED*** | Norman McNab

“This would also be needed for another service to/from Fort William and Mallaig. Surely ScotRail can afford to transfer what will be a redundant class 156 train [similar to those on the West Highland lines] from the upcoming electrified East Kilbride line to form the additional service.

“There is also a need to address Oban line trains where there is regular overcrowding, especially on southbound Sunday services. Unfortunately, [Scottish Government agency] Transport Scotland and ScotRail still have a Central Belt mentality, with rural lines still taking the backseat.”

Robert Samson, senior engagement manager for official passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said: “On rural routes where the timetable has large gaps and infrequent services, it’s essential for passenger confidence and trust that a consistent timetable is delivered.

“ScotRail must have robust procedures in place to minimise cancellations, delivering a timetable that passengers can rely on.”

The Scottish Government-owned train operator said a “long-term strategic business case” for the future of the lines was underway, including timetable improvements. It said these had been considered in 2018/19, including an earlier first arrival in Glasgow and extra trains for Fort William, but the extra cost and staffing “was not considered affordable”.

There was also a lack of capacity on the single-track route and the need to co-ordinate with freight and suburban ScotRail services. However, ScotRail said it had been able to run longer trains on the lines since last month thanks to platforms at eight stations being extended.

Its Highland Explorer carriages, which can carry 20 bikes, are now running on some services to Fort William as well as to Oban.

Colourfully-painted Highland Explorer carriages have been added to Glasgow-Oban trains to increase space for bikes | ScotRail

ScotRail said staffing on the West Highland lines were “at full complement”.

However, it added: “As with any rural route, short-notice staff absences can occasionally impact services. ScotRail works hard to avoid disruption by exploring all possible options before cancelling services.”

ScotRail strategy and planning director Scott Prentice said: “ScotRail is proud of the growth of the West Highland Line in recent years. Recent infrastructure upgrades that support longer trains will help the route further realise its potential.