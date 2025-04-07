Harry Potter fans' Jacobite steam train engine turned off on first day of season over wildfire risk

The Jacobite steam train that attracts thousands of Harry Potter fans and other tourists to the West Highlands has been replaced by a diesel locomotive on its first day of the season due to wildfire fears.

The heritage train has previously had to make the switch due to the risk of a spark flying from its coal-fired engine and causing a wildfire.

A 1950s diesel locomotive pulls the Jacobite carriages in place of the Jacobite due to it being unable to run because of the high risk of wildfires in Glenfinnan. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Dry conditions and days of sunshine across the country have left Scotland’s landscape in prime condition for wildfires to spread.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has been battling ongoing wildfires in the Galloway Forest Park area of Dumfries and Galloway since Thursday last week.

Crews have also been attending a blaze at Stac Pollaidh in Inverpolly Forest, north of Ullapool on the west coast, over the weekend.

West Coast Railways (WCR), the steam train’s operator, said when there was a high risk of fire, the company reserved the right to use diesel traction.

The company said this would only be done as a last resort, which meant no refunds would be possible for passengers.

James Shuttleworth, WCR’s commercial director, said: “This is our standard mitigation in the event of risks such as wildfire risk. We will reintroduce the steam engine when the weather is more appropriate for us to do so.