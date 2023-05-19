Historic paddle steamer Waverley embarks on most extensive UK tour from Glasgow for a decade

All Sections
Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton
Published 19th May 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:17 BST
The world’s last sea-going paddle steamer has embarked on its biggest UK tour for more than a decade with a cruise down the Clyde from Glasgow to Tighnabruaich.

The launch of the 76-year-old vessel’s season on Friday follows £180,000 being raised in two months to fund its annual overhaul because of a funding shortfall caused by soaring fuel costs.

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple said: “This year’s sailing season is the most extensive for over a decade with the ship also visiting Northern Ireland, Liverpool, North Wales, the Bristol Chanel, the south coast and the Thames.

Waverley leaving its berth beside Glasgow Science Centre at the launch of its summer season on Friday with a cruise down the Clyde to Tighnabruaich. Picture: John DevlinWaverley leaving its berth beside Glasgow Science Centre at the launch of its summer season on Friday with a cruise down the Clyde to Tighnabruaich. Picture: John Devlin
"Bookings for these areas are selling well with over 10,000 tickets sold for the Bristol Channel alone.”

Tickets for children aged five to 16 years on many sailings have been cut to £1 while under fives go free.

Mr Semple said: “It is vital to Waverley's future that we encourage the next generation to come aboard and enjoy the unique experience.”

Waverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple at Pacific Quay in Glasgow before the paddle steamer embarked on its first sailing of the year on Friday. Picture: John DevlinWaverley Excursions general manager Paul Semple at Pacific Quay in Glasgow before the paddle steamer embarked on its first sailing of the year on Friday. Picture: John Devlin
