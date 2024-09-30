North Coast 500 motoring offences revealed as Police Scotland launch patrols after 'danger' complaints
Police involved in safety patrols across the North Coast 500 driving route over the weekend stopped more than 70 vehicles and dealt with offences ranging from drug use to speeding and driving whilst disqualified.
Officers carried out patrols in north-west Sutherland and Caithness following complaints from residents concerned about driving standards on the tourist route through the Highlands.
Those leading the operation said it was “disappointing” that some drivers had fallen below expected standards and that motorists should “think of others” when using the road.
Amongst others, two drivers were charged with driving without insurance, five vehicles were found to be driven without a valid test certificate, one person was found to be driving whilst disqualified, one person failed to the roadside drug screening test and two people were found in possession of controlled drugs.
A further person was charged with leaving their vehicle in a dangerous position on the road. In addition to this, 15 warnings were issued in respect of vehicle modifications, documents, speeding and construction and use offences.
Police Constable Moir, from the Highland and Islands Road Policing Unit, said: “We remain committed in addressing poor driving standards across the whole of the Highland and islands area and responding to issues raised by the communities that live there.
“It’s disappointing to see some have fallen below the standard expected and I would urge all drivers to think about not only themselves, but others who are using the road network too.
“It’s also important to carry out regular checks on your vehicle to ensure its roadworthiness as we come into the winter months where inclement weather conditions may affect driving conditions.”
