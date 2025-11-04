Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sensors installed to detect movement in the hillside above the site of the Glasgow-London train derailment in Cumbria appear to have failed to avert the incident, an industry source has told The Scotsman.

The first carriage of the 11-coach Avanti West Coast service came off the tracks at 6.10am on Monday when it hit an “object” following a suspect landslip, Network Rail has said.

Four of the 87 passengers and crew suffered minor injuries in the incident on the west coast main line near Shap.

Track workers at the scene of the landslip near Shap | Network Rail

Network Rail has installed tilt meters or “inclinometers” to detect soil and rock movement since 2022, starting in Scotland.

That followed a ScotRail train crashing into a bridge parapet after it hit landslide debris at Carmont, near Stonehaven, in 2020, in which three people died.

Network Rail said the sensors sent alerts to control rooms when there was more than a five degree tilt.

The front carriage of the train derailed | Network Rail

The industry source said: “The area is very prone to earthworks issues, and getting worse with climate change.

“Much of the railway in the fells is built on the side of the hills, so the drainage off the fields is often across the railway.

“The area was already staked out with movement detectors, which, for whatever reason, do not appear to have prevented the derailment by stopping train movement in time.”

Network Rail said the role of the movement detectors would be determined by the UK Department of Transport’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) through its investigation.

Its spokesperson said: "Engineers have worked through the night with our contractors to successfully move the train.

“Immediately following this, teams began the complex work to repair the damage to overhead lines, track and signalling as well as initial works to repair the landslip.

“This is a complex fix, and our teams are working in challenging conditions with a further Met Office yellow weather warning for rain today.

"Our goal is to reopen the line so trains can run as soon as possible tomorrow. We appreciate passengers’ patience while we carry out this critical work. Lines remain closed between Preston and Carlisle.

“Please continue to check with train operators or National Rail Enquiries for the latest travel information and alternative routes."