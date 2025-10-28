Watch: Huge boulder crashes down steep A83 Rest and Be Thankful hillside
Spectacular footage of a boulder up to 30 tonnes crashing down a steep hillside nearly as far as the A83 road at the Rest and Be Thankful pass in Argyll has been released by roads authorities.
The video shows a controlled operation to dislodge the rock, which was at risk of hitting the A83 trunk road between Glasgow and Kintyre.
BEAR Scotland, which maintains the road on behalf of Transport Scotland, said the boulder was 2.8m (9ft) long and weighed an estimated 25-30 tonnes.
The firm said the road was re-opened on Tuesday afternoon following the operation, which had started at 6am.
The parallel Old Military Road, which is normally used as a diversionary route, was also shut, forcing drivers to take a 60-mile detour via Crianlarich, Tyndrum and Dalmally on the the A82, A85 and A819.
The A83 was also closed on Monday for preparations, with traffic switched to the Old Military Road.
Euan Scott, BEAR Scotland’s north west representative, said: “Our teams acted quickly after concerns about a boulder above the A83 trunk road were identified. Safety is always our top priority, and our pro-active decision to address this boulder ahead of winter reduces the risk to road users.
“Thanks to the expertise and commitment of our teams and contractors, we have been able to re-open the A83 to traffic quickly and safely.”
The area has suffered a serious of major landslips in recent years, with at least £16 million being spent on fencing and huge “catch pits” designed to prevent debris from reaching the A83. Last month, there were 11 landslides over a two-mile stretch following heavy rain.
A section of the route is due to be protected with a £470 million debris shelter nearly a mile long, which will be built over the road.
The Old Military Road has also been upgraded to improve traffic flow during diversions.
