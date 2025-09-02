Rest and Be Thankful A83: Road reopens after heavy rainfall causes 11 landslips near major road
The A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful has reopened after it was hit by several landslides on Monday.
Drivers faced disruption on Monday and early on Tuesday morning, with some facing a 60-mile diversion.
Road management and maintenance company Bear Scotland said heavy rainfall had caused 11 landslips over a 3km [1.8 mile] stretch of hillside near the road, with two blocking the route. The worst affected areas were Butterbridge and Glen Kinglas.
Traffic was being diverted along the A819, A85 and A82. These diversions have now been lifted, and Traffic Scotland said it had restored access to Lochgoilhead along the B828.
Bear Scotland said traffic lights were in place at Glen Kinglas and at the Rest and Be Thankful as investigations were ongoing.
Euan Scott, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “Our teams have been working hard to clear debris from the road, culverts and ditches at Butterbridge, Glen Kinglas and the Rest and Be Thankful.
“After the further period of heavy rain last night, inspections were carried out at first light this morning. With clear-up operations near complete, and with no further slope movements observed, the A83 trunk road was able to reopen at 9:30am this morning.
“We will continue to monitor hillside conditions over the next few days and thank the community and road users for their patience.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.