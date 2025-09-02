Drivers faced a 60-mile diversion during a “considerable” clean up operation to clear the debris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A83 near the Rest and Be Thankful has reopened after it was hit by several landslides on Monday.

Drivers faced disruption on Monday and early on Tuesday morning, with some facing a 60-mile diversion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drone shot a landslip on the A83 Butterbridge | Geo-rope/PA Wire

Road management and maintenance company Bear Scotland said heavy rainfall had caused 11 landslips over a 3km [1.8 mile] stretch of hillside near the road, with two blocking the route. The worst affected areas were Butterbridge and Glen Kinglas.

Traffic was being diverted along the A819, A85 and A82. These diversions have now been lifted, and Traffic Scotland said it had restored access to Lochgoilhead along the B828.

Bear Scotland said traffic lights were in place at Glen Kinglas and at the Rest and Be Thankful as investigations were ongoing.

The landslips were caused by heavy rainfall | Bear Scotland/PA Wire

Euan Scott, BEAR Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “Our teams have been working hard to clear debris from the road, culverts and ditches at Butterbridge, Glen Kinglas and the Rest and Be Thankful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After the further period of heavy rain last night, inspections were carried out at first light this morning. With clear-up operations near complete, and with no further slope movements observed, the A83 trunk road was able to reopen at 9:30am this morning.