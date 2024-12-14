'Major progress' made in building £470m debris tunnel at landslip-prone Scottish Highlands route

Draft orders have been published for a new debris shelter that would be built on the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful

Plans to build a debris shelter at the landslide-prone A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful have taken a major step forward with the publication of draft orders for the project.

Scottish Government agency Transport Scotland described the step as “major progress” towards constructing the shelter and upgrading the single-track Old Military Road, which will continue to be used as a diversion route in the meantime.

Engineers last year proposed building the shelter, which would cover the road to protect it from mudslides, avalanches and rockfalls, as the preferred option for a long-term solution for the A83 Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll.

It has been previously estimated the project would cost between £450 million and £470m.

The proposed tunnel-like shelter would be almost a mile long, with a catch pit and a protection wall to shield the road and drivers from debris falling from above. The route has been plagued with landslides, with drivers often having to face a lengthy diversion when the road is blocked.

Under the draft orders published, a medium-term solution would also be targeted, with about one mile of the single-track Old Military Road to be widened as a diversion route. A new two-way bridge would be built over the Croe Water, and improved fencing and drainage would be put in place.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the Government remained “committed to delivering a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful”.

She said. “It is a clear sign of that ongoing commitment that we are now able to publish draft orders for both the long-term solution and future phases of the medium-term solution for the diversionary route along the Old Military Road.

“We share the urgency communities and businesses place on maintaining and improving connectivity of this vital route, which is why we are progressing our plans for a long-term, permanent solution to safeguard the A83 by ensuring safe and reliable access for future generations.​

“The scheme, when completed, will include a 1.4 km-long debris flow shelter and catch pit, drainage works, upgrades to the Rest and Be Thankful car park and view point, and a new active travel link from the car park along the B828.

An illustration of the debris flow shelter. Picture: Transport Scotland | Transport Scotland

“As with all our infrastructure projects, construction of the long-term solution can only commence if it is approved under the relevant statutory authorisation process and thereafter a timetable for construction can be determined.”

A series of public exhibitions showing the draft orders and environmental impact assessments will start on January 15. An online virtual exhibition is now live.

Ms Hyslop said of the planned works to the A83 and the Old Military Road: “When these works are completed, it will increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route by reducing the likelihood of landslides impacting it. These improvements will mean more certainty for locals and road users if the A83 has to shut due to adverse weather conditions.”