The bridge will link the Glasgow Transport Museum (pictured) with Govan’s Water Row on the other side of the Clyde. | David Hepburn

The celebrations will take place at the same time as the Clydebuilt Festival, meaning a weekend of fun on the banks of Glasgow’s iconic river.

This weekend will see a new footbridge open over the River Clyde in Glasgow - connecting two comunities for the first time.

The Govan Footbridge spans the river from Govan’s Water Row to popular tourist attraction Glasgow Transport Museum and The Tall Ship Glenlee.

It’s been two years in the making - following a series of delays - so its completion is worth celebrating.

And that’s something Glasgow City Council think too, with a festival being organised to mark the occasion.

The cultural spectacle is expected to bring in around 5,000 visitors from both sides of the River Clyde as they explore the new bridge and enjoy the music on display.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When will the Govan Footbridge be opened?

The Govan Footbridge will be open from Friday, September 6, with a special programme of events being held the following day.

What bands will be playing at the Govan Footbridge Festival?

There will be two stages of music at the event, with the programming as follows:

The Govan Road Stage

11.30am - 12.45pm: Govan Road Ceilidh with the Charlie Kirkpatrick Ceilidh Band

1pm - 2pm: Ben Walker

2.30pm - 3.30pm: Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five

4pm - 5pm: Horse McDonald

5.30pm - 6.30pm: The Red Hot Chilli Pipers

7pm - 8pm: Shooglenifty

The Footbridge Plaza Stage

10am - 11am: Community and school choirs including The Gilded Lilies and Govan Allsorts Community Choir

11am - 1pm: Local singer songwriters including Hawaii FIVO

1pm - 3pm: Musicians in Exile, local rappers CCTV, SVG and AJ40

3.30pm - 4pm: 12 Guitars

What else will be happening at the Govan Footbridge Festival?

As well as non-stop entertainment, the festival will showcase street music by Brass Aye and Govan Community Pipe Band, family activities, games and giveaways and there will be a range of stalls representing local charities and organisations for visitors to discover.Notable local heritage assets including The Govan Stones, The Pearce Institute, Fairfield Heritage Museum and Elder Park will showcase all the area has to offer alongside the festival. Audiences can also visit food and drink vans which will be parked up for the day to keep the crowds fed and watered.

How much has the Govan Footbridge cost - and who has paid for it?

When the project was originally green-lit, with construction set to start in 2020 and an opening date of summer 2021, the bridge was expected to cost around £10 million. Delays followed and construction eventually began in January 2022. It’s now thought to be costing in the region of £30million.

The bridge is part of the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region Deal and so is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish Governments.

What is the design of the bridge?

The bridge is a 110-metre swing bridge - one of the largest of its type in Europe - which can swing to sit parallel with the south shore to allow boats to sail up or down the Clyde.

The V-shaped pylon design was chosen to be reminiscent of the historic crames which were once a crucial part of the city’s shipbuilding industry.

Where did the bridge come from?

The Govan Footbridge was built in Belgium and taken by canal to Holland where the pylon and cabling was added, before it was transported by tug to the Firth of Clyde. Following a slight delay due to bad weather, it was then towed up the Clyde to its present postion.

What is the Clydebuilt Festival?

The Govan Footbridge Festival will take place on the same weekend as the city’s Clydebuilt Festival - dedicated to celebrating the River Clyde - so you can enjoy two free festivals.

The Clydebuilt Festival is on from Saturday, September 7, to Sunday, September 8, with two days of rowing races. Meanwhile, onshore there will be the chance to learn outdoor survival skills, traditional crafts, and building techniques, or try on-land rowing. The Clydebuilt Market will offer the best of handmade, local products, while the kids will be entertained by sea monster & scallywag stories. There’s also a music tent that will feature everything from electric ceilidh and acoustic sets to sea shanties and historic fishing songs.