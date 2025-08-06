New pictures have emerged of the long-delayed Glen Rosa ferry.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Glen Rosa, the second of the two delayed ferries being built at Ferguson Marine, is leaving dry dock after the hull was freshly painted.

The ferry was moved into dry dock in Greenock earlier this month, in what was hailed as a “key milestone” in the vessel’s construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Glen Rosa during an inspection at Dales Marine, Greenock. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

It will now return to the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow for the final part of its interior fit-out.

According to the latest estimates, the Glen Rosa is due to be handed over in the second quarter of 2026.

PA

A spokesman for Ferguson Marine said Glen Rosa would be moved from dry dock on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Ferguson Marine reveals major new delay to Glen Rosa ferry completion

He said: “Thanks to the team of yard staff, she now has a freshly painted hull and polished propeller and is ready to be moved back to the Ferguson Marine yard for final interior fit out.”

The Glen Rosa, along with its sister ship, the Glen Sannox, was meant to be delivered in 2018, but have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

They are now thought to be more than triple the original price tag of £97 million.