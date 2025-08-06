Glen Rosa in pictures as long-delayed Ferguson Marine ferry achieves major dry dock milestone

By Neil Pooran
Comment
Published 6th Aug 2025, 13:02 BST
New pictures have emerged of the long-delayed Glen Rosa ferry.

The Glen Rosa, the second of the two delayed ferries being built at Ferguson Marine, is leaving dry dock after the hull was freshly painted.

The ferry was moved into dry dock in Greenock earlier this month, in what was hailed as a “key milestone” in the vessel’s construction.

The Glen Rosa during an inspection at Dales Marine, Greenock. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wireplaceholder image
The Glen Rosa during an inspection at Dales Marine, Greenock. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

It will now return to the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow for the final part of its interior fit-out.

According to the latest estimates, the Glen Rosa is due to be handed over in the second quarter of 2026.

placeholder image
PA

A spokesman for Ferguson Marine said Glen Rosa would be moved from dry dock on Wednesday.

He said: “Thanks to the team of yard staff, she now has a freshly painted hull and polished propeller and is ready to be moved back to the Ferguson Marine yard for final interior fit out.”

The Glen Rosa, along with its sister ship, the Glen Sannox, was meant to be delivered in 2018, but have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

They are now thought to be more than triple the original price tag of £97 million.

Glen Sannox was handed over to a government agency last year and began carrying passengers in January.

