A man has been charged after a man made off in a dinghy following the stabbing of a police officer.

During the early hours of Sunday, calls were received reporting concern for a man in Greenock.

Officers traced a man in the East India Harbour area where a disturbance took place.

An officer was assaulted and the man then made off in a dinghy.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The officer received treatment for a stab wound at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is due to appear at court on Monday.

‘No further risk to the public’

Superintendent Emma MacKay, said: "The officer and his colleagues showed incredible bravery and professionalism during this difficult and challenging incident and I would like to thank them for their efforts.

"The incident was contained with no further risk to the public.

“We'd like to thank our emergency services colleagues and partner agencies who were on the scene and provided vital assistance during the incident.