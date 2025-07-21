Delivery of ferry fiasco vessel Glen Rosa marks ‘key milestone’ as it enters dry dock

The MV Glen Rosa, second of Ferguson Marine's over-budget and delayed ferries, arriving at dry dock at Dales Marine Services in Greenock.

The second of Ferguson Marine’s over-budget and delayed ferries has reached a “key milestone”, the shipyard has said.

The MV Glen Rosa has now been moved to dry dock at Dales Marine Services in Greenock.

The dry dock will allow the state-owned yard to carry out essential maintenance, repairs and inspections to the vessel.

Works planned include rudder and stabiliser inspections, welding work to the bow clam doors and painting repairs.

The Glen Rosa, which will serve the Arran route, is expected to remain in dry dock until August when it will return to Ferguson Marine’s shipyard in Port Glasgow.

The publicly owned Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) is expected to be handed the ferry in the second quarter of next year following several delays.

The ship, along with the now-delivered Glen Sannox, was meant to be delivered in 2018 and will now cost an estimated £460 million – up from the original price tag of £97 million for the two vessels.

Graeme Thomson, chief executive of Ferguson Marine, said: “Entering dry dock is a significant event in the build lifecycle of a new vessel and we are pleased we have reached this key milestone.

“I’m delighted to be able to demonstrate the progress that has been made and want to restate our commitment to delivering MV Glen Rosa, which we are currently confident will happen to schedule.”

Kevin Hobbs, chief executive of CMAL, said: “This is an important milestone, and we welcome this further step towards vessel completion and delivery.”

Kevin Paterson, chief executive at Dales Marine Services, said: “We are proud to play a role in the ongoing development of the MV Glen Rosa.

“Our team of experienced engineers at the Greenock dry dock will work closely with Ferguson Marine to ensure that the maintenance and repair work is completed to the highest standard.

“It is a pleasure to contribute to the journey of a vessel that will play a vital role in Scotland’s ferry network.”

Last week, the new boss of Ferguson Marine has said the business will “struggle” in the future if it is overlooked for a deal to replace an aging ferry.

With the MV Lord of the Isles having sailed for the first time in 1989, the Scottish Government – throughoperator CalMac and procurement body Cmal – is looking for a replacement.

The tendering process has not yet opened but Ferguson – which is also owned directly by the Scottish Government – is expected to bid for the contract.

Appearing before the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster on Wednesday, Ferguson chief executive Graeme Thomson pushed for a direct award of the deal to the yard.

“I do support a direct award for the Lord of the Isles replacement,” he said.

“I am not aware of what might be any challenges or blockers to that, but I know the Scottish Government are considering how that would be sentenced.”