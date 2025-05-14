Glen Rosa ferry fiasco: Kate Forbes issues ultimatum to shipyard

Deputy First Minister has told Ferguson Marine of her anger at latest ferry setback in “most robust way”.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has issued a stark warning to Ferguson Marine shipyard chiefs over the latest setback to the Glen Rosa ferry: “There can be no more delays”.

She told MSPs on Wednesday the further delay and cost overrun was “wholly unacceptable”, which she had underlined to the Scottish Government-owned yard “in the most robust and direct way I can”.

Glen Rosa moored at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on May 13 | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The yard revealed on Tuesday the ferry would be finished up to another nine months late, between April and June next year, while its completion cost had increased by £35 million to £185m.

Ms Forbes’s comments came a day after she had described the announcement as “deeply disappointing” and ordered enhanced scrutiny of the project, which is now due to be finished eight years late.

The Deputy First Minister pledged “maximum accountability” of the yard, which was nationalised in 2019 after going into administration.

She said concerns from workers about problems causing delays with Glen Rosa would be escalated quickly to the yard’s board.

Ms Forbes said the yard had blamed “historic failures in project planning, poor sequencing of work and a loss of focus during the delivery of [sister vessel] Glen Sannox”.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber described the situation as “far worse than we could ever have imagined”.

Ms Webber claimed the total cost of Glen Rosa and Glen Sannox had reached around £460m compared to the £97m original contract.

The Conservative convener of the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee Edward Mountain asked if the Deputy First Minister had confidence in board chair Andrew Miller “because I don’t think many other people do”.

He said Mr Miller had sacked his first yard chief executive [David Tydeman] for delays to the project, while the latest delays were announced by the latest chief executive [Graeme Thomson] within two weeks of taking over.

Ms Forbes did not answer directly but said she expected the yard’s board “to demonstrate strong leadership, grip and full accountability for delivering Glen Rosa without further delay or cost escalation.”