SNP deputy Kate Forbes reveals how she will vote on Scotland assisted dying laws

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has become the latest Scottish politician to confirm how she will vote on assisted dying.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has said she will vote against proposals to legalise assisted dying.

Kate Forbes said she does not think “any amount of legal drafting can prevent people feeling pressured to die”.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes

First Minister John Swinney said last week that he will vote against the legislation.

Ms Forbes warned of a slippery slope if the legislation passes.

“I think it is impossible to provide safeguards that will sufficiently avoid pressure being felt by patients who have received a terminal diagnosis,” she told the BBC.

“I think the people that are feeling the most concern and trepidation going into this week are disabled people, people who fear that it takes us down a road where, inevitably, across the world, you have seen those arbitrary lines shift.”

She went on: “Canada legalised euthanasia in 2016, but it’s already scrapped the requirement for a person to be terminally ill and is set to extend that to those with mental illness.

“So there are people that are really worried going into this week about what it will mean for them, and I don’t think any amount of legal drafting can prevent people feeling pressured to die, and that could be because of a lack of wider support, or because they feel like a burden on others, or just because that is now an option that has to be presented as they receive care and support.

“It’s for those reasons that I will not be able to vote for the Bill, and I sincerely hope that, as a country, we don’t get to a position where the most vulnerable in society feel like they are a burden.”

The Assisted Dying Bill will face a key vote in Holyrood later this week. MSPs will vote on Tuesday on whether to support the general principles of the legislation.

Campaigners hold placards in support of assisted dying in November last year in London. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

If passed, it would allow terminally-ill Scots to seek help to end their life.

Liam MacArthur said at the weekend he is “confident” the Bill will pass the first stage at Holyrood.

The Liberal Democrat MSP behind the proposals said: “I think the general mood is, while it will be close, I am confident the support is there to allow us to go through to the next stage.”

Opponents of the legislation argue that if it is passed, it could leave vulnerable people feeling pressured to prematurely end their life.

Mr McArthur, however, said he believed the “political mood” at Holyrood was “very, very different from what it was” when the previous Bills were considered.

He said: “The conversations I have had over the past four years with colleagues now suggests there is more of a willingness to look for reasons to support rather than excuses to oppose.