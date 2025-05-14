Why massive symbol of SNP failure will loom large over Scottish Parliament election

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2015, the Scottish Government awarded a £97 million contract to the Ferguson Marine shipyard to build two ferries. At that time, they were expected to be ready within three years.

Ten years later comes the news that the second of these two ferries, the Glen Rosa, will not now be ready this year, but is instead expected to be delivered sometime between April and June next year. And, of course, the cost to the taxpayer has gone up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, it is necessary to add some £35m to the bill, taking the total for this one vessel to £185m. No one would be surprised if that figure was to rise over the course of the next year or if the completion date was to slip even further.

The MV Glen Rosa was launched last year but now won't be ready until April next year at the earliest (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell) | Getty Images

Unable to get things done

For the SNP – which owns the shipyard, the organisation that owns the ferries, and the long-suffering CalMac ferry company which is in desperate need of more serviceable vessels – this sorry saga has become emblematic of their apparent inability to get things done.

Surpassing even the expected 11-year wait for the Glen Rosa, the Scottish Government now predicts it will complete the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness in 2035, some 28 years after first announcing the project. The government also tried and failed to introduce a recycling scheme for bottles and cans, highly protected marine areas, and a misguided law on gender self-ID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The timing of the Glen Rosa’s completion feels like it could have been decided by the Fates. For between April and June next year, another significant event is due to take place: the Scottish Parliament election.

READ MORE: Cause of Glen Sannox ferry hull crack revealed

As voters are considering which party to support, this massive symbol of expensive failure could loom large in the thoughts of many. Current polls may look good for the SNP, with the rise of Reform eating into other parties’ support, but minds may focus as the election nears.