The second of two massively late and hugely over budget ferries has been launched at the Ferguson Marine shipyard on the River Clyde.

There were cheers from the hundreds watching as the Glen Rosa was piped into the water at the Scottish Government-owned yard in Port Glasgow on Tuesday.

The ferry and its sister vessel the Glen Sannox are now some six years late and will cost around three times the original price of £97 million, largely because of major faults they were built by the yard’s previous managements.

Dignitaries and members of the Ferguson’s shipyard workforce attend the launch of the MV Glen Rosa in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

However, Glen Sannox is now “on the cusp of delivery” and expected to be completed in June, according to the Scottish Government’s ferry-buying firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), which ordered the vessels in 2015.

Glen Rosa, previously known as Hull 802, is a 102-metre dual fuel vessel which will be capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO).

It the heaviest of the 363 vessels launched at the yard, and at 3,000 tonnes, some 800 tonnes heavier on launch than Glen Sannox in 2017.

This is because Cmal said Glen Sannox was launched prematurely – with its infamous painted-on windows – and much internal fitting out work should have been done first.

Shipbuilders carry out last minute works and preparations before the MV Glen Rosa is launched at Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow shipyard, marking the first time the vessel will enter the water. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Cmal chief executive Kevin Hobbs told The Scotsman in 2022 it had begged the yard to postpone the launch, which was performed by then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, by at least six months.

He said the move had further added to costs, such for as the larger cranes needed to reach out over the floating vessel.

When complete, Glen Rosa will have the capacity to carry up to 852 passengers plus at least 127 cars or 16 heavy goods vehicles, or a combination of both.

The two ferries, which are due to serve CalMac’s main Arran route to Brodick – its busiest – will be the west coast operator’s second largest after Loch Seaforth, which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway route.

Dignitaries and members of the Ferguson’s shipyard workforce attend the launch of the MV Glen Rosa in Glasgow. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

It is due to be delivered by September 2025 – seven years late.

The former head of the shipyard, David Tydeman, was sacked last month over “performance-related issues”, as further delays to the ferries were expected.

The GMB Scotland union said the launch of the Glen Rosa must herald a new era for Ferguson Marine.

Gary Cook, GMB Scotland senior organiser in engineering, said: “The sight of such a ship being launched into the Clyde is a too rare reminder of this river’s proud shipbuilding heritage.

“This yard and these workers can help ensure that heritage is protected for future generations of shipbuilders but only with the support of ministers.

“No one, apart from the islanders, wanted these ferries finished more than the workforce, who have been blameless in this sorry process but been used as a political punchbag for far too long.”

He also called for the contract for seven small ferries for CalMac to be awarded to the yard urgently to give certainty to the workforce and protect the skills at the yard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Cook said: “The Scottish Government must commit to building the small ferries at Fergusons to create a pipeline of work that will ensure shipbuilding on the Clyde continues for generations to come.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan said her officials were considering a submission from the yard for further investment to help it compete for future work, which was received last Friday.

The Scotsman understands she is likely to put the contract for the smaller CalMac ferries out for competitive tender shortly because directly awarding it to yard is likely to breach international competition law.