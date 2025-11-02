Romance blossomed when he traced her and she was safely back aboard

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is quite the romantic story.

Love blossomed between a Glasgow botanist and the war hero captain of a passenger cargo liner after it nearly left her behind after sailing 1,000 miles up the Amazon.

A delay to the vessel’s departure by a dockers’ strike gave Blodwen Lloyd more time to explore the world’s largest tropical forest, but it led to her almost missing its departure during the trip in 1951.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passenger cargo liner Hilary | Blodwen Lloyd

When the Hilary liner was due to leave, its captain, James Binns, became worried and launched a search to find her.

However, as historian Elizabeth Allen related at the Scottish Maritime History conference in Glasgow, the botanist’s “natural charm successfully smoothed troubled waters, for romance blossomed and the widowed captain became her husband the very next year, on his retirement”.

Blodwen Lloyd Binns | Richard Sutcliffe/Glasgow Natural History Society

Captain Binns had been awarded the OBE for leading the crew of the Booth Line merchant ship Fort La Maune to safety without loss of life after it was sunk by a U-boat off Yemen in 1944.

Ms Allen, vice-chair of Glasgow’s Tall Ship Glenlee Trust, said the couple set up home in Glasgow where they lived for ten years until the captain’s death in 1962.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Captain Binns with some children aboard Hilary | Blodwen Lloyd

He died just months after his wife had retired from the Royal Technical College in the city - now the University of Strathclyde - where she had taught botany and bacteriology for 36 years.

She then decided, aged 63, to return to work and became professor of botany at the University of Limbe in Malawi for seven years. During her time in Africa she produced a dictionary of the country’s plants and set up a national herbarium despite suffering a heart attack in the jungle.

Professor Lloyd Binns retired again aged 70 but continued to work, on the Scouler Herbarium Collection at the University of Strathclyde, and also wrote a botanical dictionary in Welsh. She died in 1991, aged 89.

Aboard the Hilary on the Amazon River | Blodwen Lloyd

Ms Allen, who has a special interest in the Amazon after working for 20 years in Latin America, said the botanist had embarked on her Amazon adventure after spotting a newspaper advertisement for the trip and thought it “a fun thing to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The romance between James, an experienced master, and Blodwen, a talented botanist travelling ‘for fun’ when she saw the advert, was one which developed late in life but gave happiness to both.

“James, Blodwen and Hilary had all experienced the war but were now beginning to enjoy the peace and the ‘fun’. How tantalising for Blodwen, as a passenger enthralled with botany, to see the tropical vegetation from the ship – so close and yet untouchable.”

The botanist travelled aboard the Hilary, the largest ship in the Booth Line fleet, which had been built for its key route between Liverpool and Manaus in Brazil at the mouth of the Amazon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hilary passenger cargo liner where the couple met | Blodwen Lloyd