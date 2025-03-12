Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crucial repairs to historic Glasgow tall ship Glenlee are underway in a £1.8 million project described as a "significant" step towards securing its future as the last Clyde-built steel hulled cargo sailing vessel in the UK.

The first of a planned series of work phases will focus on the most urgent tasks required to keep the 128-year-old ship afloat and open to visitors beside the Riverside Museum on the river in the city. The vessel is due to re-open after the work is finished at the end of next month.

Glenlee reintroduced admission charges in 2024 to help pay for its upkeep | Marine Projects Scotland

The works will involve removing the cargo hold deck boards and ballast for inspection and repairs of the hull beneath. Repairs will also be made to the ship’s steelwork, along with shot blasting and new coatings for new and existing steel.

The heating and sewage system will be removed to gain better access to restricted spaces. Water ballast tanks will also be taken out to evaluate the condition of ballast and gabions “to secure the vessel’s long-term stability and integrity”.

Restoration work underway inside Glenlee | Marine Projects Scotland

The two water tanks, of a type rarely seen in historic vessels and able to hold 12,000 litres of water each, date to at least 1922 and form part of the ship’s “statement of significance” with National Historic Ships UK.

The year-long work is being paid for by the National Heritage Memorial Fund and being carried out by Glasgow-based Marine Projects Scotland. The organisation is also bringing back into use one of the nearby grade A-listed Govan Graving Docks, which were used in the filming of the Sam Mendes First World War movie 1917.

One of the water tanks being removed | Marine Projects Scotland

The Tall Ship Glenlee development director Fiona Greer said: “This first phase of works are a significant step in securing the future of ship, ensuring it continues to serve as a testament to maritime history for all to enjoy and learn from.

“We are delighted to award this contract to Marine Projects Scotland, whose expertise and dedication to historical ship preservation are second to none.”

Marine Projects Scotland managing director Peter Breslin said: “We are honoured to be entrusted with the restoration of this remarkable historical vessel. Our team has extensive experience working with heritage vessels and is dedicated to preserving its legacy while ensuring it remains structurally sound for years to come.”

Further planned work includes restoration of the masts, spars and rigging, and of the forecastle and poop decks.

Glenlee is due to reopen to the public after the first phase of work is completed in April | Marine Projects Scotland

Glenlee was built in Port Glasgow in 1896 and operated as a British cargo vessel before being sold to the Spanish navy, which used it as a sail training ship from 1922 to 1982.

The three-masted barque returned to Glasgow ten years later to be rescued from dereliction and is one of only five such vessels ships afloat.

However, research last year suggested Italian shipping magnate Achille Lauro played a key role in previously rescuing the ship from the scrapyard after the First World War.

It has been Scotland’s second most visited historic ship after the Royal Yacht Britannia in Leith.