Ferries Scotland: Spectacular drone footage shows Glen Rosa launched for first time in River Clyde
Spectacular drone footage filmed by The Scotsman has captured the moment the MV Glen Rosa was launched into the River Clyde for the first time.
The Glen Rosa – being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow – was launched from the publicly-owned yard on Tuesday, but faces more than a year of work before it can be delivered and finally carry passengers on the Clyde and Hebrides network.
Wellbeing economy secretary Mairi McAllan stressed the event, which saw the ship launched by 28-year-old former welding apprentice Beth Atkinson, should be one of “celebration”.
She told the crowds during the launch ceremony the Scottish Government “stands with the workers at Ferguson Marine and the communities of Port Glasgow and Inverclyde”. But she accepted there had been “challenges” in delivering the vessels.
Ms Atkinson, a qualified welder who completed her apprenticeship at the yard, smashed a special bottling of Ardgowan blended malt whisky off the hull to launch the ferry.
She told The Scotsman: “It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I was privileged to do so. I started my apprenticeship three-and-a-half years ago and I qualified last year as a welder.
"I do think it’s positive [the outlook for the Ferguson Marine yard]. We do get a lot of stick in here, but ... it’s another milestone reached so hopefully we can push for more work and get the yard back up and running to where it should be.”
Glen Rosa, previously known as Hull 802, is a 102m dual fuel vessel which will be capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO).
When complete, it will have the capacity to carry up to 852 passengers plus at least 127 cars or 16 heavy goods vehicles, or a combination of both.
