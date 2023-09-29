The second of the hugely-delayed CalMac ferries being built by Ferguson Marine is not now due to be completed until May 2025 and might not even be finished until December that year, the yard revealed on Friday.

Glen Rosa was originally due to have been ready in mid-2018 and latterly by the end of 2024, meaning the ship will now be finished seven years late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief executive David Tydeman’s latest quarterly progress update to MSPs also stated sister vessel Glen Sannox was still on course to be finished by March 2024 but could be up to six months later – and both vessels could be further delayed if the latter’s sea trials “prove difficult”.

The Glen Rosa, right, at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow on September 1, with Glen Sannox to left. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

He said the “costs of any extension of timelines of worst case 0-6 months with Glen Sannox and 0-7 months with Glen Rosa to deal with contingency issues” – which could mean Glen Sannox not being finished until September 2024 and Glen Rosa until December 2025.

The chief also admitted he had “significantly understated” the total forecast cost of completing Glen Sannox, with the two ferries now due to cost a total of around £340 million – more than three times the original £97m contract price.

Mr Tydeman now estimated it would cost £130m to finish Glen Sannox and £110m for Glen Rosa – formerly known as hull 802. Of that total of £240m, £185m has been spent.

However, Mr Tydeman warned the figures did not include warranty, and contingency of £5-30m.

Both ferries are due to serve the main Arran route to Brodick, but from Troon, because major upgrading is still required at Ardrossan harbour to accommodate them.

Mr Tydeman said: “From the planning work and discussions with contractors, we have concluded we will need c15 months to complete the ship [Glen Rosa] after launch [in February 2024]. This moves completion of Glen Rosa to May 31 2025.

"However, if trials prove difficult on Glen Sannox and we slip beyond March 31 2024 for that ship, there will be a cascade onto Glen Rosa.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Tydeman said there were risks of issues arising during the trials planned between January and March.

He said: “It would be very unusual if there were not issues of equipment or systems failing or breaking or highlighting some specification changes needed, particularly with the first of class aspects of the liquefied natural gas system (for dual fuel propulsion with diesel).

"Our ability to guarantee completion by March 31 2024 will thus depend on how well the trials progress. We remain very focused on getting the ship into service for next summer season.”

The yard boss also said he had underestimated the total cost of completing Glen Sannox because he had not included some £10m of work in May and June as finance staff had not reported them to him.

He said: “As a result, I significantly understated the total forecast cost to complete Glen Sannox, for which I apologise.”

Mr Tydeman said the vessels had suffered from wrong decisions by the yard under Jim McColl’s ownership up to 2019, which he listed as “unconventional build strategy, embedding significant design challenges, gaps and errors”.

He said wrong decisions had also been made after the yard was nationalised in 2019 – “changing the contractors for the overall ship-wide operating systems, tasking new designers with an impossible timeline and deliverables whilst the yard was closed for the pandemic, with a technical team trying to work remotely, further embedding many issues”.

He said these had collectively caused more than half the increased costs, with the remainder because the original £97 price had been “understated”, as well as inflation and overheads increasing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “The SNP’s shambolic handling of building these two new lifeline ferries means taxpayers’ money is continuing to be wasted on an astonishing scale.

“Successive SNP transport ministers have betrayed islanders time and time again. It is simply disgraceful that it has been confirmed that they will now have to wait even longer for one of these vessels to be delivered, with the 802 ferry now set to be seven years late.

“Every update from Ferguson Marine involves more costs for the taxpayers or a further slip on the endless delays island communities have had to suffer. The consequences of the ferry fiasco have been devastating for residents and the local economy in the areas affected.

“Serious questions must be asked as to why these costs were not included by David Tydeman when he updated the committee only three months ago. Since then costs have spiralled by a further £10m, bringing the total cost for the two ferries to £368.5 million and counting.

“Added to that, the yard faces a very uncertain future as we don’t know if the [Scottish] Government is prepared to invest any more money into it. We need an answer to that quickly.