Major air carrier Emirates will relaunch daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai in a major coup for Scotland’s busiest airport.

The route will reopen in November, with passengers to be carried on Emirates’ new A350 aircraft.

Flights will restart from Edinburgh Airport from November 4, the airline has confirmed.

Picture: Emirates

The relaunch of the route comes after flights were suspended in the midst of the Covid pandemic in 2020.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Emirates back to Scotland’s capital and busiest airport. The resumption of daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai is a huge show of confidence in our market and reaffirms our status as Scotland’s gateway to the world.