Exclusive:Emirates to relaunch Edinburgh to Dubai daily flights using new A350 planes
Major air carrier Emirates will relaunch daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai in a major coup for Scotland’s busiest airport.
The route will reopen in November, with passengers to be carried on Emirates’ new A350 aircraft.
Flights will restart from Edinburgh Airport from November 4, the airline has confirmed.
The relaunch of the route comes after flights were suspended in the midst of the Covid pandemic in 2020.
Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Emirates back to Scotland’s capital and busiest airport. The resumption of daily flights between Edinburgh and Dubai is a huge show of confidence in our market and reaffirms our status as Scotland’s gateway to the world.
“Emirates is one of the world's leading airlines and its return is great news for our passengers, providing direct access to Dubai and opening up fantastic connectivity to other parts of the world. We look forward to welcoming our partners at Emirates back to the airport in November and working together on the success of this important route."
