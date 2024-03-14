Emirates lands in Scotland with exciting career opportunities

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, is looking for candidates from Scotland to join its multinational cabin crew team. The Dubai-based airline is holding Cabin Crew recruitment open days on the 19th March at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Edinburgh and 22nd March at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow.

Successful applicants will join Emirates 21,500-strong cabin crew team, including more than 1,000 from the UK, to travel the world across more than 130 cities in 76 countries.

Emirates recently announced a global recruitment drive to hire 5,000 cabin crew members across six continents in 2024, boosting its existing cabin crew team by 25%. The airline is inviting fresh graduates with internships or part-time jobs on their résumés, those with at least a year of hospitality or customer service experience, and individuals keen to embark on an exciting career travelling the globe.

The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its eagerly anticipated A350s from mid-year and the Boeing 777-Xs starting in 2025.

Emirates offers candidates outstanding career opportunities, with excellent training facilities and a broad range of development programmes for its employees.

Emirates’ cabin crew lead a cosmopolitan lifestyle in vibrant Dubai, living with 200 nationalities in a city renowned for its hotels, restaurants, food scene, leisure activities and for being one of the safest in the world.

Emirates’ cabin crew enjoy a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stays and layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, excellent medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services and other benefits. Friends and family enjoy deeply discounted flight tickets, and travelling with their loved ones creates lasting memories for crew.

Robyn Clark from the UK, who recently joined the cabin crew team in February 2023 said: “Working for Emirates is a job like no other. From the day I got the call to boarding every flight, I feel so proud of what I’ve accomplished. Putting on the iconic Emirates uniform every morning is a feeling I can’t explain – this really is a dream come true. I will always be grateful to Emirates for the memories I’ve made, the amazing experiences I’ve had travelling the world, and being able to come back from my journeys to Dubai – one of the safest and most vibrant cities globally – that I now call home.”

How to apply

In 2023, Emirates welcomed a staggering 8,000 new employees into their cabin crew team through their highly popular recruitment days across 353 cities, as the airline ramped up its services post-pandemic. The airline’s multicultural cabin crew team hail from more than 140 nationalities and speak a staggering 130 languages.

Applicants hoping to give their careers an epic take-off can walk in with an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) in English, and a recent photograph. Candidates are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Those who haven’t applied online may do so as walk-ins on Open Day at the DoubleTree by Hilton Edinburgh City Centre, 34 Bread Street, Edinburgh EH3 9AF, United Kingdom on the 19th March and Radisson Blu Hotel, Glasgow, 301 Argyle St, Glasgow G2 8DL, United Kingdom on the 22nd March

