Edinburgh Airport ‘to be put up for sale by Christmas’ by owners Global Infrastructure Partners
Edinburgh Airport is expected to be put up for sale for Christmas, a well-placed aviation source has told The Scotsman.
Strengthening rumours about the expected move by owners Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) came as the Reuters news agency reported on Friday that the company was working on a sale of its majority stake.
Scotland’s busiest airport could be valued at more than £2.15 billion (2.5 billion euros) and sold as early as next year, according to unnamed sources quoted by Reuters.
GIP bought the airport in 2012 for £807 million.
The aviation source told The Scotsman: “We keep hearing rumours that the sale process is going to get underway imminently.
"As I understand it, the formal process will be starting before Christmas.
"The rumours are so strong and grounded. There is no smoke without fire.
"It seems to be the worst kept secret in the industry.”
Sources also told Reuters that the owners of AGS Airports, which runs Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, may also sell.
It follows Ferrovial, one of the owners, selling its 25 per cent stake in Heathrow Airport – the largest – in a £2.37 billion deal on Wednesday.
GIP declined to comment and AGS has been approached for comment.
