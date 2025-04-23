Major Scottish airport announces 'comprehensive transformation' of terminal
Scotland’s second busiest air terminal is to undergo a “comprehensive transformation” as part of a £350 million improvements package for the three airports owned by the AGS group.
The upgrade to Glasgow’s main terminal will create “best in class operational and retail facilities” to “significantly enhance the passenger experience”, according to the company, which also runs Aberdeen and Southampton.
Work on expanding the airside part of the terminal beyond security for more shops, originally planned for around 2030, is due to start this year and expected to be completed in 2027.
The west end of the check in hall was also be expanded, along with the T2 check in area at the east end of the building
It is likely to be seen as a major shot in the arm for what was Scotland’s pre-eminent airport until being eclipsed by Edinburgh in 2007, which now carries about twice as many passengers.
AGS Airports’ new chief has also pledged to “strengthen our connectivity” in a signal of his determination to win new routes after airlines such as Ryanair and Virgin Atlantic switched their focus to Edinburgh.
Glasgow boasts Scotland’s only Airbus A380 “superjumbo” service - Emirates to Dubai - but has regular flights on only one route to the United States - Orlando - compared to seven from Edinburgh.
Glasgow will also want to build on its advantage of having a more spacious terminal than its east coast rival, which has been criticised by some passengers for failing to keep up with its rapid growth to 16 million passengers a year.
The biggest investment in the airports since AGS was formed 11 years ago, which was announced on Wednesday, follows the completion of its sale to airports group AviAlliance in January for £1.5 billion.
The five-year spending programme will also include on Glasgow and Aberdeen’s airfield infrastructure and “energy efficiency initiatives”, as well as redevelopment at Southampton Airport, which has been able to take larger aircraft since its runway was extended two years ago.
AGS also announced its new chair as Charles Hammond, a former chief executive of Forth Ports, whose majority stakeholder is AviAlliance’s Canadian pension firm owner, PSP Investments.
Former Budapest Airport boss Kam Jandu, who became AGS chief executive in January, said: “We have ambitious plans for the long-term, sustainable growth of our airports, including the strengthening of our connectivity, which underpins the success of the regions we serve.
“This significant investment will not only enhance the fabric of our airports, it will enhance the role they currently play in facilitating trade and tourism, and, importantly in generating meaningful employment across the country.”
AviAlliance managing director Gerhard Schroeder said: “This investment will assist AGS in accelerating its plans for delivering a superior passenger experience and growing connectivity.
We are looking forward to working with AGS’s regional and national partners over the coming years to realise the full and undoubted potential of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports.”
