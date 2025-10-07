The ferry service, which was launched to boost tourism to Campbeltown, will not be reinstated by CalMac - at least for now

A seasonal ferry service will not be reinstated for next summer in a decision described as a “hammer blow”.

CalMac has announced the service to Campbeltown in Argyll and Bute will not be restored in 2026, saying it had to instead concentrate on essential routes.

A view of Campbeltown, where the MV Isle of Arran has run in the past. | PA

There have been no ferries running to the location, renowned as one of Scotland’s premium whisky regions, for the past three years after sailings from Ardrossan in Ayrshire were originally launched in 2013 to help develop tourism.

The MV Isle of Arran, which was previously used for the journey, has been forced to plug other gaps in the network, including the Ardrossan to Brodick route.

A CalMac spokesperson has now confirmed the company needs to focus on essential routes and would not be reinstating the weekend service to Campbeltown in the summer.

It typically takes more than three hours to reach the Kintyre Peninsula town by road from Glasgow.

The decision has been made despite CalMac going as far as recently publishing timetables for a summer service to Campbeltown.

A CalMac spokeswoman said: "I am sorry to have to confirm that we have taken the decision not to operate a ferry service to Campbeltown in 2026.

CalMac's MV Caledonian Isles ferry at Ardrossan harbour. The ferry has re-entered service. Picture: John Devlin

"This has been communicated with the local community as early as possible, and we understand that they will be disappointed about this.

"Unfortunately, there are still pressures and challenges facing the network, which means that our focus must be on lifeline services to and from the islands, which don't have the option of a road link to the mainland."

A review will be held into the Campbeltown service once more new vessels enter operation, CalMac said.

Ewen MacDonald, owner of Machrihanish Holiday Park in Campbeltown, said the location should have its own ferry service.

He told the BBC: "In my mind, it doesn't matter what other problems there are on the network - so long as Arran has two ferries, one should be shared with Kintyre.

"With the problems on the Rest and Be Thankful and after what I believe was our worst tourist season in years, this is an almighty hammer blow."

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: "MV Isle of Arran is one of the most versatile major vessels in the fleet, able to operate to most major ports on CalMac's network on the west coast.