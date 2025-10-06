GMB Scotland told the Scottish Government to stop making ‘excuses’

SNP ministers have been told to stop making “excuses” after it emerged just £570,000 out of a promised £14.2 million has been committed to the Ferguson Marine shipyard so far.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes published the figures in a letter to a Holyrood committee following concerns there has been “little tangible progress” on investment in the publicly-owned facility.

The Scottish Government pledged £14.2m for the Port Glasgow yard last year to improve its efficiency and give it a better chance of winning contracts once work on the second long-delayed CalMac ferry comes to an end.

Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow | PA

MSPs on Holyrood’s Public Audit Committee had sought further clarity from the Government on what the £14.2m had been spent on.

In correspondence dated October 6, Ms Forbes said 11 capex (capital expenditure) requests from Ferguson Marine totalling more than £570,000 had been approved.

“These approvals include facility repairs, health and safety improvements, and equipment upgrades, aimed primarily at supporting productivity on the yard’s current projects, while also building capacity to deliver future work more efficiently,” she said.

“Access to the remainder of the modernisation funding will be conditional on a clear, board-approved business case, evidenced through the revised business plan.”

Ms Forbes added: “We are committed to strengthening governance, targeting investment effectively, and supporting Ferguson Marine to become a sustainable, competitive shipyard.

“With the MV Glen Sannox now in service and Glen Rosa progressing towards delivery, the priority is to embed lessons learned and ensure the yard is placed on a firmer footing to secure future work.”

David Dishon, chief financial officer at Ferguson Marine, said: “We are now actioning the funding that has been approved within the shipyard and the benefits of the £14.2 million investment from the Scottish Government will soon be realised.

“The investment is being phased over time with a clear plan being set out and agreed with the Scottish Government to ensure the investment is appropriately allocated and prioritised to make the most vital updates to the shipyard.

“As part of this, a site wide assessment is underway of its infrastructure and, once concluded, the rest of the budget spend will be allocated and the larger capital investment items can be ordered.”

The latest forecast cost for Glen Rosa, the second of two ferries being built at the yard, is £185 million. It is currently due to be handed over in the second half of next year.

The propellers and drive shaft on the Glen Rosa being polished to a high shine. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | PA

Louise Gilmour, GMB Scotland secretary, said the Government and its ferry-procuring agency were failing island communities and workers.

Unions and other civic groups have been calling on the Government to directly award a new ferry replacement contract to Ferguson Marine to secure the future of the yard.

Ms Gilmour said: “Ministers must stop delivering excuses for a failure to invest in Ferguson’s future and start awarding contracts.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Work on Ferguson’s investment programme began in December 2024 with approved funding directed towards addressing essential repairs and new equipment to enhance yard productivity.