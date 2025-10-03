‘One-of-a-kind’ set of rare malt whiskies celebrating historic Scots distillery head to auction

“This unique collaboration allowed us to immerse ourselves in the distillery” – Frances Desoisa, Hamilton & Inches

Glen Scotia, the historic Campbeltown distillery, has unveiled a “one-of-a-kind” set of rare vintage single malt whiskies for an auction taking place next week.

The Glen Scotia Four Quarters lot features four unique single malts, celebrating Glen Scotia and Campbeltown’s Victorian “heritage, global influence and enduring legacy of craftsmanship”. Aged for a full quarter of a century, each expression was distilled in November 1999, a pivotal year in Glen Scotia’s history as it reopened under Loch Lomond Distillers following a period of closure.

The collection was crafted in partnership with luxury Scottish jeweller Hamilton & Inches, which dating back to 1866 is rooted in the same era as Glen Scotia.

The Distillers One of One Auction is due to take place at Hopetoun House, near South Queensferry, on Friday October 10.

Held biennially, the previous two auctions, in 2021 and 2023, have together raised £4.3 million for charity.

Michael Henry, Loch Lomond Group master blender, said: “We are proud to donate this one-of-a-kind Glen Scotia set for The Distillers One of One Auction, in support of the valuable work the Distillers’ Charity will deliver with the proceeds. Four Quarters is a tribute to Glen Scotia’s maritime heritage, exploring Campbeltown’s Victorian trade connections around the world and the access to a wide range of casks they would have afforded throughout the distillery’s history.”

Frances Desoisa, head of marketing and business development at Hamilton & Inches, added: “This unique collaboration allowed us to immerse ourselves in the distillery, drawing creative inspiration that led to the design of a bespoke silver disc adorning each decanter stopper, as well as an intricate coin handle for the Glen Scotia Four Quarters display cabinet.