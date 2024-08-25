Caledonian Isles not now expected back on main Arran service until September

Passenger disruption on CalMac’s most popular route will be prolonged again after a new setback to lengthy repairs on one of its oldest ferries, The Scotsman has learned.

Caledonian Isles, which has been off the main Arran route since January, is not now expected to return to service until next month - more than a week later than expected.

Caledonian Isles during previous repairs in Troon in 2022 | John Devlin/The Scotsman

One islander said Arran had already endured a “long and challenging summer”. Damage to a water tank has put back the 31-year-old ferry resuming Ardrossan-Brodick sailings once more after steelwork repairs costing some £5 million to the vessel’s hull were extended from June to the end of August.

The vessel is now expected to be carrying passengers again in the second week of September following its return from dry dock in Birkenhead on Merseyside.

During its absence, capacity on the route has been reduced and some sailings switched to Troon, increasing journey times, while stand-in ferry Alfred has been deployed in its place, on charter from Pentland Ferries in Orkney.

Alfred has operated along with the route’s secondary vessel Isle of Arran, which cannot use Ardrossan in strong easterly winds because of the poor state of the harbour.

A CalMac spokesperson told The Scotsman: “Caledonian Isles required additional unplanned repairs to the water ballast tank, which was over-pressurised following completion of the original repairs.

“This has resulted in a delay to her return. We expect her to be ready for transit on September 7, and back in service a few days after that, subject to successfully completing commissioning and sea trials.

"All maintenance schedules are approximate and support our complex vessel management programme and assist timetabling and vessel redeployment decisions.”

The west coast operator’s interim chief executive Duncan Mackison had hoped there would be no further delay but admitted there was “some risk given the unexpected damage”.

The official group representing Arran ferry users regretted the additional delay.

Isle of Arran Ferry Committee secretary Bill Calderwood said: “It was disappointing that the return to service date was extended due to errors outwith the operator’s direct control, and we understand the tidal and weather dependencies in completing the work.

“We look forward to the vessel returning to service in early September.”

Sam Bourne, the independent traveller representative on the committee said: “It's been a long and challenging summer with restricted capacity.

“This is a result of CalMac’s ageing and over-stretched major vessel fleet. The workhorse Isle of Arran, that has kept a service running this summer, is now over 40 years old. “Caledonian Isles is now due back in service around Sept 8-9, if all goes well.”

Meantime, its replacement, the hugely-delayed ferry Glen Sannox, which should have been completed by Ferguson Marine six years ago, is not now expected to be finished until the end of September and in service between Troon and Ardrossan until December.

Mr Mackison told The Scotsman two weeks ago he would be “very surprised” if what will become CalMac’s second largest vessel suffers any further delays.