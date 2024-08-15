When fire-damaged 35-year-old CalMac ferry might go back into service

Operator also warns of possible further delay to another ferry returning to service

A CalMac ferry which caught fire last week is expected to be back in service by next Wednesday, the west coast operator has announced.

The news came as the Scottish Government-owned firm also warned of a possible further delay to the main ferry on its busiest route returning to service after being out of action since January.

An engine fire broke out on the 35-year-old Lord of the Isles while en route from Mallaig to Lochboisdale in South Uist last Tuesday, which led to the vessel being diverted to Armadale in Skye.

Lord of the Isles has been out of action since the engine fire on August 6 | CalMac

The veteran ferry was moved to a yard in Greenock on Friday for repairs.

Principal Mull ferry Isle of Mull has been drafted in to cover the Lochboisdale route, which has caused knock-on cancellations on the main Mull route between Oban and Craignure.

A CalMac spokesperson told The Scotsman on Wednesday: “Lord of the Isles remains in Greenock, where repairs to the damage caused by the fire in the starboard engine room are underway.

“We are sourcing the spare parts which need replaced and are progressing the repairs that we can, prior to the arrival of those spares.

“We have put a contingency plan in place to provide support to South Uist.”

Finlay MacRae, CalMac’s head of operations, added on Thursday: “Repairs are now progressing on the vessel and we anticipate those will complete by Monday.

“She will need time to sail north to resume service, so we expect her back by Wednesday at the latest. “Extra sailings to Sound of Barra will now continue until the end of Tuesday, and CalMac’s booking data indicates that the vast majority of customers can be accommodated via the amended timetable.”

Meantime, CalMac said additional repairs to its main Arran ferry Caledonian Isles risked a further delay to the ship returning to service after being out of action since January for steelwork replacement at a Merseyside yard.

The operator said it still hoped to have the 31-year-old ferry back on its busiest route, to Brodick, by the end of this month, but a water ballast tank was damaged during pressure testing. The steelwork repairs have already taken two months longer than expected.

31-year-old Caledonian Isles has been out of service since January | John Devlin/The Scotsman

The CalMac spokesperson said: “The damage to the tank has increased the risk of this slipping into early September as it was not part of the original scope of repairs, which has been completed.”

CalMac hopes the work will be complete in Birkenhead this week and the ferry can leave dry dock by the end of next week.

It said: “We will carry out alignment of the gearbox, shaft and engine. When these are completed and tidal restrictions allow, Caledonian Isles will carry out sea trials to ensure she is ready to return to service.”

The ferry’s absence has caused disruption to the Brodick route with reduced sailings and some longer journey times because stand-in ferry Alfred can only operate to the more distant Troon because of the poor state of Ardrossan harbour. CalMac interim chief executive Duncan Mackison said the faults had contributed to another “challenging” summer.

He told The Scotsman: “We are still in a really demanding environment and this summer is no different to previous ones.

