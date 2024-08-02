The update on the Glen Sannox comes after it was revealed this week the cost of repairing and maintaining Scotland’s publicly-owned ferry fleet has almost trebled in the past five years

Ministers have been told that “heads must roll” as it was announced the delivery of the long-delayed Glen Sannox had been pushed back yet again, with the ferry to not enter service until well after the summer.

The Ferguson Marine shipyard confirmed the vessel’s new official handover date would be September 30, despite only last month saying it hoped to deliver the ferry in the week starting August 19.

The state-owned shipyard has identified more areas which need work as it continues to wrestle with problems around the installation of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel system, something it has been dealing with since last year.

An update to the Scottish Parliament’s transport committee has revealed the “integrity” of the ferry’s pipework now needs to be re-examined.

And in farcical developments, Ferguson Marine’s interim chief executive John Petticrew said workforce congestion on parts of the vessel due to the required checks would mean a re-evaluation of health and safety standards was needed, adding to the time needed to guarantee the ferry is seaworthy.

The Scottish Conservatives said “ministerial heads must roll” following the latest delays.

Party transport spokesman Graham Simpson said: “This beggars belief – or it would if this SNP scandal had not long gone beyond being a cruel joke. Betrayed islanders have been waiting years for these vital lifeline ferries, and were only recently told that the Glen Sannox would miss the whole of the crucial summer season.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes described confirmation of the handover delay as “deeply disappointing”.

Both Glen Sannox and its sister ship, Glen Rosa, are designed to run on both traditional marine gas oil and LNG – becoming the first ferries built in the UK to do so. However, Ferguson Marine says the September 30 date could be pulled forward if it makes good progress and successfully completes further sea trials.

The latest delays come as CalMac prepares to retire one of its oldest vessels, MV Hebridean Isles, in November.

Mr Petticrew wrote to Holyrood’s transport committee on Friday to provide one of his regular updates, saying: “We have, regrettably, identified an additional number of areas which require to be completed on the vessel before we can proceed to acceptance trials.

“The majority of these works will have to take place in relatively small engine spaces, which are already delayed by the prolonged installation of the LNG system, due to the complexity of installation and need to examine the integrity of the pipework.” This would lead to increased workforce congestion on parts of the vessel, he said, meaning a re-evaluation of health and safety standards was needed.

Mr Petticrew continued: There is simply no room for half measures or cutting corners. Following a review of these challenges, we are conscious of the risk associated with nearing completion of MV Glen Sannox’s ‘first-in-class’ dual fuel design and we therefore signal an official handover deadline of September 30.”

The later handover deadline would, he said, “allow us breathing space to consider any unknown issues during LNG/owners trials and post-trial inspections”. He promised to update the committee on the cost implications of the latest changes.

Existing cost estimates for Glen Sannox are between £145.5 million and £149.1m and it is hoped the cost for Glen Rosa will be kept below £150m. Now six years late, the total bill will be three times the original £97m price tag.

Former Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman, who was sacked from the role in March, told The Scotsman he was "not surprised" by the slippage of the delivery date.

"It was regrettable that the board didn't want to accept my warnings that the closing stages could expose further items of re-work and difficult issues in the confined spaces in these complex ships," he said. "It's regrettable that the chairman made assurances of end of July handover to the Deputy First Minister a couple of months ago and she confirmed this to Parliament"

Ms Forbes said: “We are working closely with Ferguson Marine to ensure the company is doing all it can to complete the handover as quickly as possible, and hopefully sooner than September 30. Health and safety is the overriding priority, especially with the yard under pressure to complete Glen Sannox. We have been assured that all necessary steps are being taken to protect the workforce and deliver rapid progress.”

Also on Friday, CalMac confirmed it will retire the MV Hebridean Isles in November after almost 40 years of service. Affectionately known as Heb Isles, the 85m-long ferry has mainly served Islay in recent years.

The first of four new major vessels being built in Turkey, MV Isle of Islay will operate the route when she enters service later this year.

Craig Ramsay, CalMac’s fleet management director, said: “MV Hebridean Isles’ planned disposal marks the latest step in a period of significant change for CalMac, which will see the rapid modernisation of our fleet of major vessels by 2026.

“If the Heb Isles were to be retained, she would require a significant programme of work in overhaul due to her age and general condition and this would keep her out of service for months. In providing an update on her disposal now, we’re aiming to provide certainty to our communities and customers ahead of winter.

