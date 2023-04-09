All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago SNP auditors quit amid probe in to party's finances
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Busy Highland ferry route to be out of operation for 'several weeks' due to vessel breakdown

A key Highland ferry route is expected to be out of operation for several weeks.

By Dale Miller
Published 9th Apr 2023, 11:46 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 11:48 BST
 Comment

The Corran Ferry service – Europe’s busiest single-vessel ferry route – was cancelled on Good Friday.

In a statement, operators Highland Council confirmed the cancellation came after Corran Ferry’s relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“An investigation was immediately launched and the issue was found to be a fault with the drive train,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, it is highly likely there will be no service for several weeks. At present, the Maid of Glencoul is to be towed to a dry dock for repairs.”

The Corran ferry preparing to dock at Nether Lochaber. Picture: Neil HannaThe Corran ferry preparing to dock at Nether Lochaber. Picture: Neil Hanna
The Corran ferry preparing to dock at Nether Lochaber. Picture: Neil Hanna

The ferry is a landmark for those heading to and from Fort William on the A82. The service, which crosses the Corran Narrows on Loch Linnhe, carries 270,000 cars annually.

The main ferry and its back-up vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, are 23 and 47 years old respectively and have been in urgent need of replacement.

The Highland Council said the main ferry, which is also undergoing repairs, could be back in operation first, but did not confirm an exact timeframe.

The local authority said it was in discussions with ferry operator CalMac, which was providing extra engineering support and some spare parts.

Highland Council economy and infrastructure committee chair, Cllr Ken Gowans, said: "Staff are working over the Easter holidays to find ways to mitigate the immediate outage, but I can provide assurance that the council is currently exploring a range of measures to that will provide a long-term sustainable solution as matter of urgency."

Local residents and holidaymakers have been warned the A861 around the loch and Fort William area will be busier than normal due to the service cancellation.

Temporary arrangements, such as a passenger service or bus, are being explored while the Corran Ferry is out of action. However, it was warned any update would likely not be made until after the Easter weekend due to staff unavailability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When the cancellation was first confirmed on Good Friday, transport minister Kevin Stewart said any decision for maintenance or upgrades of the service would be a matter for Highland Council. "I would be happy to visit Lochaber in due course, to learn more about the council’s plans for the Corran Narrows,” he said.

HighlandKevin StewartCalMacEurope
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.