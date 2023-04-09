Busy Highland ferry route to be out of operation for 'several weeks' due to vessel breakdown

A key Highland ferry route is expected to be out of operation for several weeks.

The Corran Ferry service – Europe’s busiest single-vessel ferry route – was cancelled on Good Friday.

In a statement, operators Highland Council confirmed the cancellation came after Corran Ferry’s relief vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, broke down.

“An investigation was immediately launched and the issue was found to be a fault with the drive train,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, it is highly likely there will be no service for several weeks. At present, the Maid of Glencoul is to be towed to a dry dock for repairs.”

The Corran ferry preparing to dock at Nether Lochaber. Picture: Neil Hanna

The ferry is a landmark for those heading to and from Fort William on the A82. The service, which crosses the Corran Narrows on Loch Linnhe, carries 270,000 cars annually.

The main ferry and its back-up vessel, the Maid of Glencoul, are 23 and 47 years old respectively and have been in urgent need of replacement.

The Highland Council said the main ferry, which is also undergoing repairs, could be back in operation first, but did not confirm an exact timeframe.

The local authority said it was in discussions with ferry operator CalMac, which was providing extra engineering support and some spare parts.

Highland Council economy and infrastructure committee chair, Cllr Ken Gowans, said: "Staff are working over the Easter holidays to find ways to mitigate the immediate outage, but I can provide assurance that the council is currently exploring a range of measures to that will provide a long-term sustainable solution as matter of urgency."

Local residents and holidaymakers have been warned the A861 around the loch and Fort William area will be busier than normal due to the service cancellation.

Temporary arrangements, such as a passenger service or bus, are being explored while the Corran Ferry is out of action. However, it was warned any update would likely not be made until after the Easter weekend due to staff unavailability.

