Critical Highland ferry service suspended on Good Friday as busy Easter weekend starts

The main Highland ferry that services the Ardgour peninsula has been suspended at the start of the busy Easter weekend in a decision that has been labelled as “hugely disruptive”.

The Corran Ferry – Europe’s busiest single-vessel ferry route – was pulled from service on Good Friday.

The ferry crosses Loch Linnhe, south of Fort William, to the Ardgour peninsula. It is landmark for those heading to and from Fort William on the A82, with the service carrying 270,000 cars annually.

Journeys typically take about six minutes across the Corran Narrows. Corran itself offers direct road access to Fort William.

The Corran ferry preparing to dock at Nether Lochaber. Picture: Neil Hanna

The ferry plying the Corran Narrows and its back-up vessel are 23 and 47 years old respectively and have been in urgent need of replacement. The latter, Maid of Glencoul, is nearly four decades into a second career after working in Sutherland until the Kylesku Bridge was opened.

Scottish Conservative Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said of the Good Friday suspension: "This is dreadful news coming right at the start of the busy Easter weekend.

"It will be hugely disruptive for local residents, visitors and businesses, forcing people to undertake far longer road journeys or to cancel plans entirely.

"That could be devastating for some local businesses, particularly within tourism and hospitality, who were looking forward to a much-needed boost from the holiday season. Unfortunately, this is exactly the scenario we warned about when it became clear the Corran Narrows service was going to be left relying on keeping a 47-year-old vessel, The Maid of Glencoul, operating with no back up at all.

"As the previous incumbent promised me they would do, the new transport minister must come and meet with local residents and other stakeholders to hear their concerns over the lack of resilience of the service, something so starkly highlighted today.

"Local people and businesses deserve a lot better than the service they're currently getting, and they must be able to have some hope that things will improve.

"I know just how frustrating this must be for those who were planning to use the service today. It is simply unacceptable.”

The suspension comes amid wider problems for the CalMac ferry fleet.