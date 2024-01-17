CalMac ferry ordered six years after Clyde yard won its contract to be launched just days after Port Glasgow vessel

It’s the story that’s kept me busy over the best part of a decade and yet it still rumbles on.

But the weirdest aspect to the Ferguson Marine fiasco is that building ferries for CalMac was never much of a story in the past because, in my recollection, there were no major problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That doesn’t lessen the significance of the mess we’re in over Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa, but it does provide important context for the news that two other ferries being built for CalMac in Turkey are making much better progress.

Glen Rosa clad in scaffolding with Glen Sannox moored behind, at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow this month. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

It was announced last week the first of this pair, Isle of Islay, is due to be launched on March 16, just four days after Glen Rosa, which was ordered six-and-a-half years before it.

However, the question should not be how are the Turks so good at building ferries, but why has Ferguson Marine been so bad at it. Or more specifically, what went wrong at the Port Glasgow yard, since it has built so many ferries for CalMac, big and small, over many decades.

They include many of the west coast operator’s larger vessels, such as the 40-year-old Isle of Arran as well as Isle of Mull, Lord of the Isles, Isle of Lewis and Hebrides, along with smaller ferries like the cutting-edge battery-diesel hybrids Catriona, Hallaig and Lochinvar.

Glen Sannox under construction at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow. (Photo by John Devlin/The Scotsman)

The latter trio have proved so successful that Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal), which orders and owns ferries for CalMac on behalf of the Scottish Government, has told me it would be confident to have the next generation of electric versions built by Ferguson Marine too.

All these past orders were, as I understand it, completed without any significant issues, just like those CalMac ferries built in England and abroad, such as Finlaggan in Poland, and its largest, Loch Seaforth, in Germany.

That also provides further context that building CalMac ferries overseas is now well established. When ordering those under construction in Turkey at the height of Ferguson Marine’s problems, ministers faced being damned wherever they placed the contracts – for turning their back on Scotland or risking another domestic debacle.

Intense scrutiny of what went wrong in Port Glasgow makes it pretty clear the responsibility lies with the yard’s previous managements combined with a lack of adequate oversight by Cmal and the Scottish Government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But sorting out that almighty fankle is taking far longer than many expected. And the problem for Ferguson Marine, albeit now run by people that Cmal feels it can finally trust, is the more this drags on, the more confidence may ebb.

Yard chief executive David Tydeman told me in May last year he was confident Glen Sannox would be completed that autumn, but he has since informed MSPs of a series of problems that have set it back until at least March.