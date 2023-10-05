Exclusive:Airline Wizz Air switches flight routes to Budapest and Bucharest from Edinburgh to Glasgow airport
The change of routes involving Wizz Air from Edinburgh to Glasgow airport has been labelled a major win for the west coast
Wizz Air is to switch its Budapest and Bucharest routes from Edinburgh to Glasgow airports in a major boost for the west coast airport.
The twice-weekly flights to the Hungarian and Romanian capitals will move on November 14 and 17 respectively.
An aviation source told The Scotsman: “That's the first punch Glasgow has landed on Edinburgh in quite some time. These are routes that Wizz Air flew in competition with Ryanair at Edinburgh, but will have to themselves at Glasgow.”
The Budapest flights are on Tuesdays and Saturdays, and the Bucharest ones on Mondays and Fridays.
Comments
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.