Future Travel Studio wins £275,000 UK Government funding for ‘DreamSuite’ that could also be used in day trains

Airline-style seats which convert to lie-flat beds would be added to overnight sleeper trains under plans being developed with UK Government funding.

The “DreamSuite” premium seating would also be offered to day train operators for long-distance routes such as between Scotland and England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Its designers said the innovation could “revolutionise” sleeper travel by making it more affordable than traditional cabins, while the trains would be cheaper to run by carrying more passengers.

France-based Midnight Trains plans flat bed "pods" for the first of a planned network of sleeper services from December 2024 (Photo by Midnight Trains)

It is hoped that could even expand the Anglo-Scottish sleeper network, which operates between Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Fort William and London, as far as Wales and the south coast of England .

Future Travel Studio (FTS) plans to demonstrate a prototype by September next year after being awarded £275,000 this week by the UK Department for Transport and innovation agency Innovate UK. Its designs remain under wraps.

FTS said the seats could be fitted to existing carriages, which would help address the “critical” shortage of sleeper trains that has held back their resurgence across Europe, fuelled by increasing environmental concerns about flying.

The move follows a failed attempt by former Caledonian Sleeper operator Serco to introduce similar seating as part of its new fleet of trains introduced in 2019, which was shelved on safety grounds. The Scotland-London services also offer traditional seating, although some passengers have not found it conducive for sleeping.

Seats in Virgin Atlantic's Upper Class cabins convert into lie-flat beds. (Photo by Virgin Atlantic)

DreamSuite, which is initially planned for British trains, is being spearheaded by FTS design director Nik Lusardi, inspired by his experience as a designer with long-haul airline Virgin Atlantic.

He said: "By offering a more accessible alternative to traditional cabins, DreamSuite transforms night-time journeys into an affordable luxury. It introduces a revolutionary seat concept offering passengers a personal and spacious environment, which provides a level of comfort reminiscent of premium airline experiences.

"It optimises the carriage layout, allowing more sleeper customers per rail vehicle [compared to cabins], and ultimately improving the commercial proposition for sleeper services by reducing the operational cost.

Virgin Atlantic's Upper Class cabins provided inspiration for DreamSuite. (Photo by Virgin Atlantic)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It aims to make rail travel the preferred mode of transport, reaching destinations currently under served in Scotland and across Britain.

“For long-distance day trains, the adaptable seating arrangements offer a versatile space for work, relaxation, or socialisation. It also has the potential to be extended to European and global rail services. The sleeper market is experiencing a remarkable surge, and DreamSuite is strategically positioned to meet this growing demand.”

Kathryn Darbandi, managing director of Caledonian Sleeper, which was nationalised by the Scottish Government in June, said: “We are aware of this innovative seating concept and fully support DreamSuite’s vision to make travel more sustainable, while keeping passenger comfort front of mind. We will closely follow developments and assess how we may be able to support.”

An Innovate UK spokesperson said: "On Britain's busy railway, not only do passengers want seats, they want comfy seats too. This is what this project addresses."