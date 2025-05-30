A9 dualling: The new Dunkeld roundabout design on 'challenging' 5.2-mile section unveiled

Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton

Transport Correspondent

Comment
Published 30th May 2025, 18:12 BST
Campaigners relieved at progress but say locals’ views not properly considered

Designs for the “challenging” last section of A9 dualling between Perth and Inverness to be unveiled show a roundabout at Dunkeld and two slip roads to increase safety at two nearby junctions.

The plans also illustrate how the widened road will be moved to run right beside Dunkeld Station, whose car park would be moved to the other side of the dual carriageway with a pedestrian underpass link.

The dualled A9 will run beside Dunkeld Station (in background) with a pedestrian underpass from the car park
The dualled A9 will run beside Dunkeld Station (in background) with a pedestrian underpass from the car park | Jacobs/Transport Scotland

Safety campaigners criticised the roundabout as “regressive” and said local people’s views were “not adequately considered”, but welcomed the proposed slip roads, known as “grade separated junctions”, at Birnam and Dalguise.

This section is the most tricky to dual in the 80-mile upgrade project because the A9 hugs the Perth-Inverness through a narrow, steep-sided pass.

The 5.2-mile stretch between Pass of Birnam and the Tay crossing, north of Dunkeld, is due to be completed in 2032, three years before the A9 project is finished - ten years late - at an estimated cost of £3.7 billion.

The widened A9 will be moved west to beside Dunkeld Station with its car park switched to the other side of the road
The widened A9 will be moved west to beside Dunkeld Station with its car park switched to the other side of the road | Jacobs/Transport Scotland

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency, which is in charge of the project, launched a consultation on the plans, known as “draft orders”, on Friday. Details were published online that will also be exhibited at Birnam Arts Centre in Station Road on June 11 and 12.

Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: “The draft orders include a number of the elements of the community’s preferred route option, including a roundabout at Dunkeld and the junction layouts at The Hermitage and Dalguise.

“Inclusion of these will help meet the community’s objective of promoting long-term and sustainable economic growth within Dunkeld, Birnam and the surrounding area.

“The route option selection for this challenging scheme was the subject of a co-creative process with the local community.

The proposed new Dunkeld roundabout
The proposed new Dunkeld roundabout | Jacobs/Transport Scotland

“The plans also improve connectivity and accessibility to Dunkeld railway station for locals and tourists alike.

“We are committed to delivering a safe, reliable, resilient and dualled A9 between Perth and Inverness in line with our published delivery plan, which anticipates dualling to be operational by the end of 2035.

“Whilst the magnitude and complexities of this work are considerable, there will be no let up on progressing the dualling programme, which will bring many benefits to local communities, businesses, visitors and road users living, travelling and working along the corridor, including reduced journey times, improved journey time reliability, improved road safety and opportunities for active travel.”

‘Considerable relief’

However, Laura Hänsler, who runs the A9 Dual Action Group, said: “While I personally welcome the inclusion of grade separated junctions, I must express a significant concern regarding the proposed permanent roundabout.

“This appears to be a somewhat regressive solution, particularly when considering the substantial investment in streamlining traffic flow and speed just a few miles away

“Furthermore, although Ms Hyslop commends the local community for their involvement in a co-creative process, my understanding from numerous local residents is that their input was not adequately considered.”

But Ms Hänsler said her “primary observation” was of “considerable relief that this complex and, for some residents of Dunkeld and Dalguise, challenging stage, has now been reached”.

